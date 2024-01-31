CUDL KICKS OFF 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATING $458 BILLION MILESTONE IN VEHICLE LOANS FUNDED

Irvine, California, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUDL, the leading credit union vehicle financing platform, commemorates its 30th anniversary in 2024, celebrating a landmark achievement of funding $458 billion in vehicle loans over its three-decade journey. The company also announced its network expansion to include 20,000 dealerships across the U.S.

Credit unions on the CUDL platform remain the top auto lender by aggregate volume for nearly three years, furthering the company’s commitment to connecting auto dealers with a network of credit unions. The network of 1,100 CUDL credit unions representing 64 million members funded $46.7 billion in vehicle loans in 2023.

Dealers benefit from one platform with easy access to multiple credit union lenders that can provide affordable financing options. Through CUDL’s network of credit unions, auto dealers are able to offer buyers competitive rates and flexible terms. This partnership contributes to the overall growth of credit unions and dealerships while providing a positive car-buying experience.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done over the past three decades to serve the dealership community,” said Tony Boutelle, the president and CEO of Origence, CUDL’s parent company. “As we look at the next 30 years, we’ll continue to focus on providing innovative solutions to connect dealerships, credit unions, and car buyers with the best financing options in the marketplace.”

About CUDL

CUDL, an Origence brand, offers automotive dealerships an integrated gateway to the nation’s largest financing network of credit unions and in-market shoppers. Through CUDL, more than 20,000 auto dealers connect with over 1,100 credit unions, providing a fast, seamless credit union financing experience to their members. Credit unions have funded $458 billion in loans through the CUDL platform over the past 30 years. The CUDL AutoSMART website and Spotlight advertising program allow dealers to showcase their inventory and highlight vehicles to millions of credit union members nationwide. For more information, visit CUDL.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 88 million applications, including 8 million applications in 2023. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Origence was named the 2023 CUSO of the year by NACUSO. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

