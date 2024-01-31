Rivalry to Present at ICE London 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), the leading sportsbook and iGaming operator for Millennials and Gen Z, today announced that senior leaders from its product team will present at the ICE London 2024 conference in London, UK on February 8, 2024.



Rivalry’s Director of Product Design, David King, and Senior Manager of Games, Andre Nogueira, will lead a fireside chat titled “Gen Z & Sports Betting: How to Capture, Engage, and Entertain the Next Generation of Fans.” The session will explore how betting products and brands can better engage a digitally native generation of fans, who will soon represent the gambling industry’s core demographic. Attendees will learn how the sports betting industry can adapt its offering to capture a cohort accustomed to real-time, interactive, and engaging products, and why entertainment value is key in retaining this audience.

ICE is a premier global gaming and gambling event servicing games creators, distributors, operators, retailers, innovators, trade associations, strategic bodies and regulators. With more than 500 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors expected to attend the three-day event in London, ICE continues to be recognized as the leading gaming technology event for business growth, development and networking. More details are available at www.icegaming.com .

The Company also announces that, further to its press release dated November 15, 2023, the Company has decided not to close any further tranches of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of $1,000 principal amount 10% senior secured convertible debentures (the “Convertible Debentures”). The Company previously issued 14,000 Convertible Debentures for aggregate gross proceeds of $14,000,000 pursuant to the Private Placement.

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media company offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of fans. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry also holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and an internet gaming registration in Ontario, and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. Rivalry’s sportsbook is built on a proprietary tech stack and features a variety of originally developed products geared for Millennial and Gen Z fans including Same Game Combos, an esports parlay product, original casino games, and an interactive casino platform, Casino.exe.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

