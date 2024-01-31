Algernon Pharmaceuticals Receives Notice of Intention to Grant from Chinese Patent Office for Repirinast to Treat CKD

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Algernon”) (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF) a Canadian clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that it has received a notice of intention to grant from the Chinese Patent Office for patent application No. 201980043698.6 for its antifibrotic drug candidate NP-251 (Repirinast).



The invention claims the administration of Repirinast, either alone or in combination with telmisartan, for use in the prophylaxis or treatment of renal fibrosis or kidney disease. The base claims of the patent will be valid through 2038, excluding any patent term adjustments or extensions, which may provide additional protection. The Company was recently issued patents for Repirinast in chronic kidney disease (CKD) from Japan and has also filed corresponding patent applications in Canada, Europe and the United States.

Repirinast is the Company’s lead candidate for the treatment of CKD based on data showing it reduced fibrosis by 51% with statistical significance and showed an additive benefit to telmisartan in a unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) mouse model.

Algernon’s intellectual property strategy for its repurposed drug program includes protecting its compounds by filing patent applications including method of use, dosing and formulations, and for new composition of matter patents based on novel salt forms.

“We are once again pleased to receive another notice of intent to grant a patent from the Chinese Patent Office,” said Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals. “This will be the second patent granted to the Company in China, and it complements multiple other patents issued in other major world markets as part of our comprehensive global intellectual property strategy.”

The Company also announces a grant of 1,625,000 restricted share units pursuant to its RSU Plan (each, an "RSU") to executives and directors, of the Company. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company or a cash payment equal to the equivalent of one common share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs vest on the date of grant.

The Company has also granted 100,000 stock options exercisable at $0.075 for two years from date of grant, to a consultant of the Company. The stock options vest on the date of grant.

The RSUs and stock options are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian clinical stage drug development company investigating multiple drugs for unmet global medical needs. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has active research programs for chronic cough, chronic kidney disease and NASH, and is the parent company of a private subsidiary called Algernon NeuroScience, that is advancing a psychedelic program investigating a proprietary form of psychedelic DMT for stroke and traumatic brain injury.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

604-398-4175 ext 701

info@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

investors@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.