The Habit Burger Grill Celebrates Its Sixth Restaurant In North Carolina With Denver Grand Opening on February 7

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the grand opening of their sixth restaurant in North Carolina with their Denver drive-thru. The address is 7266 NC-73 HWY, Suite 101, Denver, NC 28037, and their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting February 7, 2024.

In honor of the grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://habitburger.com/denver .

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, February 3): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.





Free Habit Day (Monday, February 5): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.





Free Habit Day (Tuesday, February 6): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.



“We are thrilled to introduce our sixth restaurant in the picturesque Tar Heel State, marking a milestone with our new drive-thru establishment in Denver," expressed Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at The Habit Burger Grill. "Beyond our famous Charburgers, our menu boasts award-winning sides, delectable sandwiches, a delightful kid's menu, healthier options, and more. With a diverse array of flame-fresh offerings, we eagerly anticipate bringing the feel-good flavors of California cuisine to the vibrant community of Denver!"

The 2,826 sq. foot Denver restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant and drive-thru will be open Monday - Sunday from 10:30 am – 10:00 pm.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as international restaurants in China and Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact:

HBGMedia@yum.com