Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on February 21, 2024

PARIS, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.



The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Guo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at: https://www.constellium.com/investors/financial-results

The webcast can be accessed live at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/791811898.

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 422810 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

United States: +1 646 787 9445

France: +33 9 70 73 39 58

Germany: +49 32 221098334

Switzerland: +41 22 518 90 26

United Kingdom: +44 20 4587 0498



An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

