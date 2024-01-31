Robotic Sortation Just Got Better with Berkshire Grey 4th Generation Robotic Sortation Solution

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey, Inc., a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, is excited to announce the latest and 4th generation of their BG Robotic Sortation solution. This latest version of the solution integrates cutting-edge engineering and insights derived from nearly a decade’s worth of warehouse production picks, representing the next generation of order processing and fulfillment in the industry.



With businesses facing increased challenges around labor shortages and escalating space constraints, the BG Robotic Sortation solution (BG RPS/RSPS) offers an automated system that picks and sorts single units and inner packs for each, less-than-case, break-pack, and split-case operations from single-SKU homogeneous containers into designated outbound containers for store and wholesale replenishment and large eCommerce order fulfillment.

Key Highlights of the BG Sortation Solution:

Lower Operational Costs: Offering the flexibility to choose between robotic or manual induction options, significantly mitigating labor shortages with an impressive up to 50% reduction in labor requirements compared to traditional sorters, while increasing retained employee satisfaction.

Offering the flexibility to choose between robotic or manual induction options, significantly mitigating labor shortages with an impressive up to 50% reduction in labor requirements compared to traditional sorters, while increasing retained employee satisfaction. Maximizes Efficiency: Maximize rates by picking all donor container items needed per order in one touch, with zero-walking pick/pack (RSPS) or zero-learning robotic induction (RPS), sorting directly to store containers with industry leading container utilization and automated takeaway and exchange.

Maximize rates by picking all donor container items needed per order in one touch, with zero-walking pick/pack (RSPS) or zero-learning robotic induction (RPS), sorting directly to store containers with industry leading container utilization and automated takeaway and exchange. Extend the life of your buildings: Doubling the performance per square foot, the solution optimizes space utilization; easily installed into brownfield or on mezzanines, facilitating the processing of 100’s to 1000’s of orders simultaneously.

Doubling the performance per square foot, the solution optimizes space utilization; easily installed into brownfield or on mezzanines, facilitating the processing of 100’s to 1000’s of orders simultaneously. Flexible Configuration : Easily handle increasing demands as you scale, with ~100% SKU coverage, advanced orchestration enabling dynamic store allocation and the ability to add modules to accommodate growth.

: Easily handle increasing demands as you scale, with ~100% SKU coverage, advanced orchestration enabling dynamic store allocation and the ability to add modules to accommodate growth. Equipment Agnostic: Seamlessly integrates with existing building equipment, including conveyors, ASRS systems, totes, and more, providing a comprehensive and harmonious automation solution.



"Our team at Berkshire Grey is excited to introduce the 4th generation of our top selling BG Robotic Sortation solution to the market. This innovative product has been meticulously engineered to address the pressing challenges faced by modern warehouses, and we are already hearing from customers that their KPIs show this new generation will set the standard for efficiency, flexibility, and reliability," said Paul Ambruso, VP Product, Berkshire Grey.

The BG Robotic Sortation solution is currently deployed and fully operational in leading retailer warehouses, and customers leveraging these systems were able to pick more than 2X the units in 2023 than they did in 2022. This enhances customer order processing efficiency, keeping them ahead in a constantly changing market. For more information on how this solution will work for your business, please visit www.berkshiregrey.com or contact our team at sales@berkshiregrey.com.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.

Berkshire Grey and the Berkshire Grey logo are registered trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

