ThoughtSpot Redefines BI with Expanded Enterprise-Grade AI Offerings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the AI-Powered Analytics company, today unveiled a monumental expansion to the company’s artificial intelligence capabilities that will reinvent how companies realize tangible business value from their data. These new innovations make analytics invisible and outcomes visible by putting humans, not technology, at the core of data-driven decision making. In doing so, companies can spark their own Data Renaissance , and unleash the creativity and ingenuity of their people like never before while increasing efficiency and impact.

Everyone, from business leader to product builder to data professional, can leverage these new offerings.

Business teams can leverage conversational business intelligence (BI), AI highlights, and natural language search, including on ThoughtSpot Mobile, to get more value from their data, wherever and whenever they need it.

can leverage conversational business intelligence (BI), AI highlights, and natural language search, including on ThoughtSpot Mobile, to get more value from their data, wherever and whenever they need it. Data teams can use advanced human-in-the-loop feedback to train and improve the system’s accuracy, and AI Assist to help create SQL and enhance their own productivity.

can use advanced human-in-the-loop feedback to train and improve the system’s accuracy, and AI Assist to help create SQL and enhance their own productivity. Product teams and developers can bring the power of GenAI to their customers through ThoughtSpot Sage Embed and AskDocs.



“It’s been a pivotal year for EA Games analytics team. GenAI unlocks so much opportunity, and as a business we’re focused on how we leverage the technology to continue to innovate and enhance our games and user experiences. ThoughtSpot helps us analyze and spot trends in our player acquisition, best performing game features, and how we monetize our offerings. It’s extremely fast to answer any data question you input to then deliver a visualization that you can easily pin to your liveboard and ask the next question, and the next,” said Riley Molloy, senior manager of data science at Electronic Arts. “We anticipate significant efficiency gains as we continue to leverage the tool, especially with ThoughtSpot Sage as any stakeholder can use natural language to ask questions and get answers on their own, leaving me and my team to dig into more critical questions and proactive work, providing greater value to the studio."

“In a matter of months, our trading and product teams have excelled as ThoughtSpot Power Users, leveraging its capabilities to analyze bookings, pricing, margins and hotel availability, in ways and timescales that we previously only dreamed of. This empowers our teams to enhance customer service and also boost profitability, by ensuring that hotels have sufficient availability, that prices are competitive and that margins are maximized. It ensures a rewarding experience for the customer, as well as a strong margin return for our business,” said Ian Pressman, Senior Data Manager, easyJet holidays. “ThoughtSpot Sage excites us, as it enables effortless ad-hoc questioning for instant answers at all levels, from business professionals to the leadership level, where rapid answers to ad-hoc questions are of the utmost importance.”

Reinventing BI with AI to spark the Data Renaissance

While the promise of analytics has captivated businesses for decades, data teams have been limited in their ability to keep up–trapped by the business intelligence industry’s reliance on hard coding SQL, static insights, and dead-end dashboards. But generative AI has created an opportunity to not only upend these longstanding data challenges, but usher in a new era for analytics. This Data Renaissance, fueled by advances in AI, is a chance for businesses of all sizes, across industries to reimagine how data can add value across every facet of their organization.

Simply adopting a foundational model will not be enough to spark this Data Renaissance, however. Instead, organizations need analytics platforms that prioritizes the human experience, focuses on outcomes, and delivers accurate answers built on a secure, strong, transparent data foundation. Customers such as Electronic Arts, easyJet holidays, Act-On, MDAudit and NorthPoint Development, are experiencing the business transformation and outcomes that AI-powered analytics are driving across their organizations.

“Generative AI is speed-running the industry hype cycle, but it won't bypass it. While it will go through the trough of disillusionment - in fact, many say that's already started - it will be shorter, more compressed than other technologies. GenAI is already being used across the spectrum of consumption, creation, and computation. The hardest but highest value use cases are when GenAI is used for computing and formula driven use cases,” said Sudheesh Nair, CEO, ThoughtSpot. “ThoughtSpot is enabling large enterprise companies to implement these kinds of use cases at scale, without breaking governance and security standards that must be met. The analytics experiences and outcomes that our customers have been able to not only imagine, but make real, shows we’re at the start of a true Renaissance in data, powered by AI, but with humans firmly behind the steering wheel.”

New capabilities for every user

The new products come after a year of significant innovation for ThoughtSpot, including acquiring Mode Analytics and launching ThoughtSpot Sage . The company’s significant expansion of its AI offerings take this innovation further to deliver a modern, impactful experience to every kind of user, regardless of technical expertise.

This includes:

Advanced human-in-the-loop feedback. ThoughtSpot keeps you in control with the most advanced human-in-the-loop feedback capabilities on the market today. This includes a patent-pending feedback loop to teach and train ThoughtSpot Sage by providing associations between business terms and phrases and your data model. Customers can view and edit all queries, as well as word and phrase-specific user-generated feedback, delivering a high degree of accuracy and trust to results.

ThoughtSpot keeps you in control with the most advanced human-in-the-loop feedback capabilities on the market today. This includes a patent-pending feedback loop to teach and train ThoughtSpot Sage by providing associations between business terms and phrases and your data model. Customers can view and edit all queries, as well as word and phrase-specific user-generated feedback, delivering a high degree of accuracy and trust to results. Conversational BI. Ask Sage expands the ThoughtSpot Sage experience to conversational BI, giving users the ability to ask follow up questions as they explore and interact with data visualizations, all through a familiar conversational, natural language experience. Because Ask Sage is iterative, transparent, and contextual, users can uncover the exact insight they’re looking for, no matter the level of granularity.

Ask Sage expands the ThoughtSpot Sage experience to conversational BI, giving users the ability to ask follow up questions as they explore and interact with data visualizations, all through a familiar conversational, natural language experience. Because Ask Sage is iterative, transparent, and contextual, users can uncover the exact insight they’re looking for, no matter the level of granularity. AI Assist . Data teams can use AI Assist in Mode to assist in generating SQL to effortlessly refine, create, understand, troubleshoot, and optimize queries to create valuable business insights more quickly and scalably.

. Data teams can use AI Assist in Mode to assist in generating SQL to effortlessly refine, create, understand, troubleshoot, and optimize queries to create valuable business insights more quickly and scalably. AI Highlights on Liveboards. AI Highlights help extract important takeaways from a Liveboard, surfacing both expected and unexpected changes since your last visit, along with the attributes driving the most change.

AI Highlights help extract important takeaways from a Liveboard, surfacing both expected and unexpected changes since your last visit, along with the attributes driving the most change. KPI Monitor. Instead of waiting for you to login and check on a metric, KPI Monitor alerts you to what’s changing in your business and why. This is all explained to you in natural language via AI-generated change analysis and delivered wherever you are via the ThoughtSpot mobile app .

Instead of waiting for you to login and check on a metric, KPI Monitor alerts you to what’s changing in your business and why. This is all explained to you in natural language via AI-generated change analysis and delivered wherever you are via the . Embedded natural language search. Businesses have been building new data experiences for their customers by embedding ThoughtSpot Everywhere. Now with ThoughtSpot Sage Embed, customers can bring ThoughtSpot Sage into every product and web app, delivering GenAI experiences to end customers and optimizing new revenue streams.

Businesses have been building new data experiences for their customers by embedding ThoughtSpot Everywhere. Now with ThoughtSpot Sage Embed, customers can bring ThoughtSpot Sage into every product and web app, delivering GenAI experiences to end customers and optimizing new revenue streams. AskDocs. With AskDocs, developers can build and launch with ThoughtSpot faster than ever. Developers can now ask coding questions in natural language and receive contextual GenAI-assisted instructions and code from the Visual Embed SDK in both ThoughtSpot and developer documentation.

With AskDocs, developers can build and launch with ThoughtSpot faster than ever. Developers can now ask coding questions in natural language and receive contextual GenAI-assisted instructions and code from the Visual Embed SDK in both ThoughtSpot and developer documentation. AI Center & Model Interoperability. The AI Center will allow data teams to ensure privacy, security, and control over all of ThoughtSpot’s AI capabilities in ThoughtSpot. Select the right model to power ThoughtSpot Sage and SpotIQ, including GPT-4, privately hosted GPT, or the option to bring your own.

“The advancements ThoughtSpot is making with ThoughtSpot Sage are addressing customers’ most pressing concerns in implementing generative AI. The application of LLMs make the search experience intuitive for any user who can then review the search tokens and ensure reliable results on their intended question. ThoughtSpot's human in the loop feedback capabilities go beyond a traditional feedback loop, addressing word and phrase-level feedback that trains the model to understand a user's intent and deliver a personalized analytics experience,” said Shawn Rogers, CEO and BARC Fellow, BARC US. “ThoughtSpot is well positioned to leverage LLMs and drive value for their customers.”

“In the last three quarters since we launched ThoughtSpot Sage, I’ve sat with hundreds of customers and partners to show them how they can put the power of generative AI to work for their data. Those meetings were just as informative for us as it was for customers, helping us shape our roadmap so that AI leads to ROI for all our customers,” said Sumeet Arora, Chief Development Officer, ThoughtSpot. “Today’s announcement represents the culmination of these conversations. Each of these innovations is built to help you go beyond experimenting with generative AI and start creating real value for everyone, whether business leader, data professional, or product builder.”

Learn more about all the new capabilities and start your Data Renaissance today .

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the AI-Powered Analytics company. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world with the easiest to use analytics platform. With ThoughtSpot, anyone can leverage natural language search powered by large language models to ask and answer data questions with confidence. ThoughtSpot enables everyone within an organization to limitlessly engage with live data in any popular cloud data platform, making it easy to create and interact with granular, hyper-personalized, and actionable insights. Customers can take advantage of both ThoughtSpot’s web and mobile applications to improve decision-making for every employee, wherever and whenever decisions are made. With ThoughtSpot’s low-code developer-friendly platform, ThoughtSpot Everywhere, customers can also embed AI-Powered Analytics to their products and services, monetizing their data and engaging users to keep them coming back for more. Organizations like T-Mobile, BT, Snowflake, Daimler, CVS, Medtronic, Royal Bank of Canada, Nasdaq, OpenTable, Capital One, Huel, and Comcast rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data. Try ThoughtSpot today and see for yourself.

PR contact:

Lindsay Noonan

Director of Communications, ThoughtSpot

press@thoughtspot.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45d57781-349d-4e05-af1b-27cdf2f2dd66