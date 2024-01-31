Editas Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage genome editing company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences to discuss the Company and its programs, including reni-cel:



Guggenheim 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, February 7

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, February 13

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

To access the live webcasts of Editas Medicine’s presentations, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

