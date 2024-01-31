Edible Garden Provides Update on Sustainability Initiatives Including Walmart’s Project Gigaton

Leading the Controlled Environment Agriculture Space with Sustainable Solutions

Company’s Zero-Waste Inspired® Mission Targets Waste Reduction and Enhanced Supply Chain Productivity

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today provided an update on its sustainability initiatives, including the Company’s participation in Walmart’s Project Gigaton - an initiative to remove 1 billion metric tons (gigatons) of emissions in the global value chain by 2030.

Edible Garden’s 2023 Project Gigaton impact has included:

34 metric tons of materials recycled

850 barrels of oil conserved

77 tons of food waste avoided through donation

10,200 gallons of gasoline saved

67 metric tons of virgin corrugate materials avoided

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, stated, “It is a privilege for us to continue our involvement in Project Gigaton, an admirable initiative aimed at eliminating 1 billion metric tons of emissions from the global value chain by 2030. Our committed dedication to sustainability in the Controlled Environment Agriculture sector previously earned us the title of “Giga Guru” from Project Gigaton.”

"I am pleased to report that the Company's momentum carried forward from 2022 into 2023, with results displaying marked improvements. For example, the Company has achieved an 800% improvement in reducing passenger car emissions, largely attributed to Edible Garden's strategic approaches in co-loading orders and backhauling supplies. In total, Edible Garden’s contribution to Project Gigaton resulted in the avoidance of 115,600 metric tons of CO2 emissions in 2023. Our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission is intended to benefit both our retail partners and their customers, focusing on waste reduction and enhancing supply chain productivity, utilizing solutions such as our patented, proprietary Greenthumb™ technology. Our participation in Walmart’s Project Gigaton resonates with our sustainability aspirations and is particularly gratifying."

The Company is also advancing sustainability initiatives, such as:

Utilizing patented self-watering displays for Edible Garden products across the distribution network to extend the freshness of potted herbs and reduce waste.

Launch of GreenThumb 2.0, the next generation of our advanced, state-of-the-art greenhouse management system with improved automation.

EPA-funded research partnership with the New Jersey Institute of Technology and the USDA to study the impacts of nanobubble technology in a CEA environment.

Research study with the Auburn University Department of Horticulture regarding food safety issues and fresh produce contamination, such as listeria.

Partnering with University of Michigan’s School of Environment & Sustainability and the University’s Erb Institute, to develop and implement initiatives that address the environmental/societal impacts of the food industry by harnessing CEA farming.

