Edible Garden to Introduce Clean-Label JEALOUSY GLP-1 Support System and New Kick. Sports Nutrition® Innovations at ECRM Total Wellness Session

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that it will debut JEALOUSY, a clean-label GLP-1 support system developed using the Company’s Farm to Formula® approach at ECRM’s Total Wellness: GLP-1, Weight Management, Nutrition & Vitamin Session, taking place February 10–12, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, Illinois.

The ECRM Total Wellness Session brings together leading brands and top retail buyers through curated one-on-one meetings designed to support meaningful product discovery and new commercial partnerships. The event provides a focused environment for companies to connect directly with decision-makers across grocery, club, drug, e-commerce, and specialty retail channels.

JEALOUSY reflects Edible Garden’s continued push into better-for-you nutrition products, leveraging the Company’s vertically integrated agricultural expertise and Farm to Formula® approach to deliver transparency, quality, and performance. Created to help consumers feel good both inside and out as GLP-1 use continues to grow rapidly nationwide, JEALOUSY is designed to support individuals incorporating GLP-1 medications into their wellness routines by making these journeys more sustainable and balanced over the long term. The JEALOUSY line includes three targeted products focused on key areas of consumer need, including GLP-1 Jealousy – Fiber to support digestive wellness, GLP-1 Jealousy – Hair, Skin & Nails to promote overall vitality, and GLP-1 Jealousy – Protein to help consumers maintain strength and nourishment while pursuing their health goals.

In addition to JEALOUSY, Edible Garden will introduce new flavor innovations across its award-winning Kick. Sports Nutrition® platform. The Company is launching an Iced Coffee flavor in both its plant-based and whey protein powders for consumers and will also expand its pre- and post-workout lineup with a new White Peach flavor, offered in the same high-performing formulas athletes and wellness-focused consumers already rely on. The pre-workout is designed to support muscle growth, increased energy, and endurance, while the post-workout includes a B-Vitamin Complex to promote faster recovery and electrolyte replenishment.

“GLP-1 is reshaping the wellness landscape, and consumers are increasingly looking for clean-label, supportive solutions that help them feel their best throughout their journey,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “With JEALOUSY, we are introducing a thoughtfully developed support system designed to make the GLP-1 experience more sustainable while addressing key wellness priorities in a way that is both accessible and impactful. At the same time, we continue to expand our Kick. Sports Nutrition® platform with exciting new flavors that meet growing demand for performance nutrition that fits into everyday life. We are excited to showcase these innovations at ECRM as we deepen retail partnerships and bring differentiated better-for-you products to more consumers nationwide.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

