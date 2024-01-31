Abercrombie Announces Official Partnership With McLaren Racing, Features Race Car in Fifth Avenue Store

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch (“Abercrombie”), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to announce the official launch of its partnership with renowned McLaren Formula 1 team. The partnership, which includes releases of licensed graphics apparel, content creation, social media collaborations and events serves as an organic evolution to the popular relationship between the two brands in 2023, when drops of Abercrombie’s McLaren licensed graphic tees and apparel went viral on TikTok.



To celebrate the official partnership, Abercrombie is featuring McLaren’s new Formula 1 car, complete with the racing team’s official 2024 livery design, inside the retailer’s Fifth Avenue store. Complete with a drop of six new licensed tees, hoodies and sweatshirts, the public is invited to visit the store, which is located at 668 Fifth Avenue, to view the car through Sunday, February 4.

Abercrombie hailed the launch of the partnership and the arrival of the car with acclaim, donning Fifth Avenue’s lamp posts in papaya-colored flags featuring the car’s silhouette and hosting a launch party to celebrate the partnership’s first lap.

“It’s an honor to partner with such an iconic team within the F1 world,” said Carey Collins Krug, Chief Marketing Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Over the last year, our relationship with McLaren has grown from TikTok virality to a very real friendship, weaving the relaxed and effortlessly elevated world of Abercrombie with the invigorating and fast-paced world of McLaren Racing. We’re ecstatic to announce this partnership and can’t wait for everyone to see all that’s to come.”

Echoing the same sentiments, Louise McEwen, McLaren Racing’s Executive Director of Brand & Marketing said, “We are delighted to partner with Abercrombie & Fitch. Our fans are incredibly important to us and we are always looking for new ways to make them feel part of the team, and this collaboration does just that. We can’t wait for everyone to see what’s to come.”

In addition to the partnership’s launch festivities, Abercrombie is announcing a digital sweepstakes on its TikTok, which capitalizes on the brands’ shared passions of outfitting and delivering the ultimate weekend. The digital sweepstakes gives fans the chance to win a trip to Miami with a guest to enjoy a race weekend, a McLaren replica helmet signed by Lando Norris, credit for hotel and airfare, as well as $500 US dollars worth of Abercrombie product from the Abercrombie x McLaren collection.

Fans of Abercrombie and McLaren Racing are invited to shop the new product drop at abercrombie.com, visit the car through February 4 in Abercrombie’s Fifth Avenue store and follow @abercrombie and @mclaren on Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date on all the partnership’s newest drops and developments.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements relate to our current assumptions, projections, and expectations about our business and future events. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the company’s control. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that the objectives of the company will be achieved. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “are confident,” “will,” “could,” “outlook,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023, and otherwise in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories, and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through more than 200 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

About McLaren Racing



McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.



McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, and the Extreme E Championship as the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.



McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.



www.mclaren.com/racing

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Cory Weaver

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Public_Relations@anfcorp.com Mohit Gupta

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6877

Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/510210b1-e557-4447-8d2c-2a0810b05eef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9455934-f2c9-4abf-a8fe-36f9b98fec12

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5eff90a6-c099-4dcc-a48f-3a8c0e388316

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a250b30-dd81-4254-9e85-014e9adba8e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/773b5959-a675-4773-aba5-919bf41a9dd7