Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions Acquires Texas Solar Project

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , the global leader in energy solutions, today announced that the company’s Energy Transition Solutions (“Aggreko ETS”) division has acquired a 13 MW behind-the-meter solar power project site in Texas.



Aggreko ETS will oversee construction, own, and operate the clean energy project in support of a Texas energy producer’s drive to decarbonize operations. Once complete, the system will provide the customer with predictable cost savings and Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reductions under a long-term fixed-price power purchase agreement.

“We’re pleased to complete this transaction and add it to our growing portfolio of solar and storage projects under development in Texas that total over 600 MW,” said Jerry Polacek, Aggreko ETS President.

Prashanth Prakash, Aggreko ETS Chief Commercial Officer, added, “Texas is an attractive market for these types of C&I projects, thanks to its robust solar resource, ease of development, and an efficient ERCOT grid connection process for projects of this size. This project serves as another example of how we help commercial and industrial customers meet their decarbonization goals”.

This acquisition by Aggreko ETS reflects the organization’s deep industry network and proven credibility as domain experts known for reliable execution, strong experience, and an established presence in the rapidly growing ERCOT market.

The Texas acquisition follows several major announcements by Aggreko ETS growing its solar portfolio. In December , the division announced it had acquired nine community solar sites in upstate New York, and energized one so far. In May , Aggreko ETS became the strategic capital partner for Farmers Powering Communities, an organization developing community solar in agricultural areas.

More information on Aggreko ETS’s scalable investments and partnerships in clean energy can be found at www.aggreko.com/en-us/ets-nam .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is the global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive.

Operating in a rapidly changing energy market where reliable supplies of energy have never been more critical, we provide customers with power and temperature control solutions when, where and for however long they need it.

Using the latest technologies, we combine our innovative thinking with our sector knowledge to help our customers achieve their goals, however complex, through a range of flexible, modular solutions.

We’re investing in more sustainable products, fuels, and services to make greener solutions accessible for our customers, supporting their move to a more sustainable and efficient future.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aggreko.com/en .

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157‬