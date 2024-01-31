$4.1 Million 44-Acre Waterfront Estate is Most Expensive Sale in the History of Polk County

DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/kfw4t9361sdpw3twc9n7e/h?rlkey=dibovu6pw1t4gfmv1tjpurpdg&dl=0



PHOTO CREDIT: VTR Productions & Images, Inc.

AUBURNDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An exquisite lakefront estate in Auburndale has set the record as Polk County’s most expensive listing ever sold. Originally the highest-priced listing in the County at $4,800,000, the home commanded a sale price of $4,100,000 and is located at 501 Adams Barn Road. Louise Richer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Winter Park office represented both sides of the transaction.

Situated on a sprawling 44-acre lot with 2,300 feet of waterfrontage, this 9,200-square-foot lakefront estate captivates visitors with its grand circular driveway, water fountain, and meticulously landscaped front yard. As guests enter through the solid mahogany doors, they are greeted by a magnificent interior spanning 9,215 square feet of luxurious living space.

The foyer sets a lavish tone with a free-standing spiral staircase, adorned with hardwood steps and a marble compass-medallion floor detail. The chef’s kitchen is light and bright with top-of-the-line appliances. The dining room offers abundant natural light and features a crystal chandelier. The family room provides a custom built-in fireplace and woodwork. The owner’s suite is a true sanctuary, complete with a butler's pantry, dressing area with vanity, and access to the oversized terrace.

The residence features a formal living area with a saltwater aquarium, a game room with a wet bar, and a sauna for relaxation and entertainment. The outdoor oasis boasts a palatial pool with a waterfall edge beckons for refreshing dips. Tennis courts and a private, covered boat dock offer recreational opportunities for homeowners and their guests. A gardener's garage and pumphouse add further functionality to the estate.

“This record-breaking sale will go down in Polk County’s real estate history. A hidden gem with astounding beauty and panoramic views, the remarkable estate presents a picturesque luxury lifestyle in a sought-after destination.”

– Louise Richer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty



About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e03c7946-d4ea-4736-9f2c-35d07314f22d