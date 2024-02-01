Hoylu AB Publishes the Interim Report for January - December 2023

Stockholm, Sweden, February 01, 2024



TWELVE MONTHS 2023

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), including long-term service contracts, increased to MSEK 57.4 during the period, up 11% from Q4 2022.

Revenue for the twelve months of 2023 was MSEK 57.0, an increase of 19.7% compared to the twelve months of 2022.

Profit after tax for the twelve months of 2023 amounted to MSEK -34.3 (-49.6).

Earnings per share for the twelve months of 2023 amounted to SEK -1.11 (-10.83)

The complete version of the Interim Report for January - December 2023 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site (www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on February 01, 2024.

