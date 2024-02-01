Virtual Reality Headset Market To Reach USD 61.7 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virtual Reality Headset Market size was valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 61.7 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 24.1%.

The gaming industry's growing need for VR headsets and their potential to revolutionize the healthcare and manufacturing sectors are the primary driving forces behind the market's expansion. Using sensors, virtual reality creates a fully immersive computer-generated environment that places users within a 3D experience. These headsets have a display screen, stereo sound, and other compatible sensors, providing an enthralling experience. The increasing affordability of these headsets and the rising popularity of VR technology fuel market growth. With advancements in VR technology over the years, VR headsets have become more accessible and affordable, increasing consumer demand.

Virtual reality technology rapidly spreads across various industries, including healthcare, entertainment, education, and architecture. This increasing trend has led to a surge in demand for virtual reality headsets. Virtual reality has proven immensely beneficial in medical education, pain management, mental health treatment, and rehabilitation. VR headsets provide an immersive and safe environment for physicians to practice complex surgeries, which enhances their skills and reduces the risk during actual operations. The technology is also used in pain management for cognitive distraction and drug-free sedation procedures.

The ever-increasing demand for a more immersive VR experience creates numerous opportunities for major market players. These prominent industry players are investing in developing hyper-realistic VR experiences to give consumers an enhanced sense of immersion. This hyper-realistic experience focuses on what users can see and what they can touch, smell, or taste. VR headset manufacturers aim to provide an experience of a virtual world that is so realistic it is indistinguishable from the real world.

Segmentation Overview:

The global virtual reality headset market has been segmented into device, application, product type, and region. The high-end device segment has the largest market share due to the adoption of VR technologies by large corporations for employee training, healthcare facilities, and architectural projects. Market players introduce advanced VR headsets to cater to their enterprise consumers. Gaming has the largest market share. As gamers seek more immersive experiences and creative possibilities, major players invest more in VR gaming.

Virtual Reality Headset Market Report Highlights:

Virtual reality headsets are in high demand due to their potential to revolutionize healthcare and manufacturing. They create an immersive computer-generated environment with a display screen, stereo sound, and sensors. VR technology benefits medical education, pain management, mental health treatment, and rehabilitation. VR headsets enable physicians to practice complex surgeries and reduce the risk during actual operations. The technology is also used for cognitive distraction and drug-free sedation procedures. Manufacturers aim to provide a hyper-realistic experience indistinguishable from the real world.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant market share in the upcoming years. This is largely due to the growing use of VR technologies in various fields, such as gaming and healthcare. Regarding gaming, VR provides an immersive and engaging experience, which is why there has been a surge in demand for VR headsets. The gaming market in the Asia Pacific region is well-established, with countries like Japan, South Korea, and China leading the way.

Some prominent players in the virtual reality headset market report include Carl Zeiss AG, Facebook Technologies, LLC (Oculus), Google LLC, HTC Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Razer Inc., FOVE, Inc., Valve Corporation, and HP Inc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has acquired all Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center shares from Eurazeo SE to expand its ophthalmic portfolio. This acquisition will enable ZEISS to address various eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, refractive errors, and retinal disorders.

- LG Electronics India has launched its CSR initiative, "KAREIN ROSHNI: Light for Every Sight," to provide comprehensive eye care and surgical interventions. The program aims to support over 14,500 cataract surgeries across India with the help of six new partners and amplify its impact.

Virtual Reality Headset Market Segmentation:

By Device: Low-end device, Mid-range device, and High-end device

By Product Type: Standalone, Smartphone-enabled, and Standalone PC-connected

By Application: Gaming, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecommunications and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

