CAST launches new CO2 Emission Estimator in CAST Highlight

NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the software intelligence leader, has announced the winter 2024 release of CAST Highlight introducing the CO2 Emission Estimator (beta) capability that enables organizations to estimate and potentially reduce CO2 emissions and energy consumption by addressing green deficiencies in their custom software application portfolios.

In this beta version (available Feb. 3), calculations are based on a combination of automatically generated insights about the software condition and user-configurable parameters such as the number of servers or virtual machines, their utilization, energy demand, and more. Moreover, CAST Highlight recommends the best course of action for addressing these green deficiencies in the software.





“The CO2 Emission Estimator in CAST Highlight represents our ongoing commitment to help organizations utilize software intelligence to improve the green impact of their applications,” stated CAST Highlight Vice President Greg Rivera. “This capability further empowers organizations to reduce their environmental impact while simultaneously reducing operational costs.”

This builds on CAST’s Highlight’s first-of-a-kind Green Software Insights capability that automatically analyzes application code for green impact, giving organizations a holistic understanding of opportunities to reduce software energy consumption.

The latest CAST Highlight release also includes a new Cloud Migration Wave Advisor and an updated Code Reader. The former provides automated recommendations on the sequence of applications to move and optimize for cloud. The latter enables users to streamline application code analysis using a new and simplified user experience for Windows, Linux, and Mac.

Additional detail about the CAST Highlight winter 2024 release is available at https://doc.casthighlight.com/release-notes-cast-highlight-winter-2024-release/

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit CASTsoftware.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d638e1c-e895-4d27-8f33-a3afd68a82ed