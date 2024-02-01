Parexel Appoints Susan R. Salka to Board of Directors

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced the appointment of Susan R. Salka, retired Chief Executive Officer and President of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Ms. Salka’s appointment is effective Feb. 1.



Ms. Salka brings more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience to Parexel, serving as AMN Healthcare’s Chief Executive Officer and President from 2005 to 2022, and as a director of the company from 2003 to 2022. During her tenure AMN grew to become the largest total talent solutions and healthcare workforce solutions company in the nation, successfully integrating more than 20 acquisitions and earning widespread recognition for its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“We are thrilled to welcome Susan to the Parexel Board,” said Sheri McCoy, Chairperson of the Board. “Her deep experience in the healthcare and staffing industries will be invaluable to Parexel as we look to deliver for our customers in new ways and execute against our growth initiatives in a challenging and increasingly complex environment.”

“Susan shares Parexel’s commitment to innovation as we look to optimize delivery and advance the conduct of clinical trials for patients across the globe,” continued Jamie Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer for Parexel. “We look forward to leveraging her insights as we focus on delivering enhanced value for our employees, patients, sites and customers.”

Ms. Salka joined AMN in 1990 shortly after the company’s founding and held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility prior to her promotion to CEO, including President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. She has served on the Board of Directors for McKesson Corporation, a Fortune 10 diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere, since 2014 as well as the public boards of Beckman Coulter and Playtex. Demonstrating her commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance issues, Ms. Salka currently serves as Honorary Consul to Guatemala promoting and supporting trade and humanitarian efforts to benefit the citizens of Guatemala and the United States. She earned an MBA in Finance from San Diego State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Economics from Chadron State College.

"I am pleased and honored to join Parexel’s Board of Directors," said Susan Salka. "I am impressed with the company’s track record in building a diverse and inclusive culture harnessing unique insights to better deliver for patients. Together we will continue to pave the way for a more accessible and sustainable path forward in the clinical research industry.”

In addition to Ms. Salka, Parexel’s Board of Directors includes:

Ms. Sheri McCoy, Chairperson of the Board

Mr. Eric Liu, Partner, Head of North American Private Equity and Global Co-Head of Healthcare, EQT

Mr. Michael Bruun, Partner, Global co-Head of Private Equity, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Mr. Bill Chase, Independent Director

Mr. John Groetelaars, Independent Director

Dr. Maykin Ho, Ph.D., Independent Director

Mr. Jamie Macdonald, CEO of Parexel



About Parexel

Parexel is among the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs), providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services to help life-saving treatments reach patients faster. Leveraging the breadth of our clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our team of more than 21,000 global professionals works in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind, increasing access and participation to make clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere.

Our depth of industry knowledge and strong track record gained over the past 40 years is moving the industry forward and advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas, while our innovation ecosystem offers quality solutions to make every phase of the clinical trial process more efficient. With the people, insight and focus on operational excellence, we work With Heart™ every day to treat patients with dignity and continuously learn from their experiences, so every trial makes a difference. This approach continues to earn us recognition industrywide, with Parexel being named “Best Contract Research Organization” in November 2023 by an independent panel for Citeline, “Top CRO to Work With” by investigative sites worldwide in the 2023 WCG CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmark Survey and recipient of the 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 232 billion in total assets under management (EUR 130 billion in fee-generating assets under management), within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Equity

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $450 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure and sustainability. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has over $2.8 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2023.

Established in 1986, the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management has invested over $75 billion since inception. We combine our global network of relationships, our unique insight across markets, industries and regions, and the worldwide resources of Goldman Sachs to build businesses and accelerate value creation across our portfolios.