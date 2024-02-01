Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Poised for Significant Growth, Forecasted Expansion at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2024-2034

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent in-depth analysis of the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market projects a soaring growth trajectory, estimated to burgeon from USD 7.36 billion in 2023 to USD 17.38 billion by the year 2034.

This growth, characterized by a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.12% during the 2024-2034 period, is largely driven by increasing occurrences of basal cell carcinoma, coupled with innovative advancements in treatment options.

The most common form of non-melanoma skin cancer, basal cell carcinoma, has been the subject of intensive research and development efforts. As a result, new treatment options are emerging, such as AiViva Biopharma's recent promising trial outcomes for AIV001 (Axitinib), an innovative intradermal therapy for patients diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

Efforts like these are integral components propelling the market’s expansion.

In 2023, the surgery segment is noted to have garnered the highest revenue, thanks to advanced surgical methodologies, and a surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures. Medications are anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR in the ensuing years, with tailored medical solutions and increased regulatory approvals such as Libtayo's nod from the European Commission.

The global basal cell carcinoma treatment market's dynamic growth finds a strong base in end-user segments, especially within hospital settings. Hospitals remain essential for patient care, interdisciplinary collaboration, and spearheading treatment innovations. Specialist clinics are also expected to manifest considerable growth rates due to their targeted and specialized treatment approaches.

The regional analysis indicates North America as the leader in revenue generation for the forecast period, driven by high instances of skin cancers, robust research initiatives, and favorable reimbursement landscapes.

However, the Asia Pacific region is not far behind, forecasted to register the fastest CAGR on the heels of an uptick in skin disease cases, treatment awareness, and international collaborations.

Medication

Surgery

Others

End-User Segmentation Emphasizes Critical Role of Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Regional Forecast Highlights Prominence of North America and Asia Pacific Markets





North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

The comprehensive global basal cell carcinoma treatment market analysis is formulated to aid stakeholders in discerning the nuanced intricacies of market dynamics, high-growth sectors, and the potent strategies adopted by market players that align with current trends and future projections.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $17.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled

NeonMind BioSciences

Cybin Corp.

Pfizer Inc.

Usona Institute

Numinus

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Havn Life

Revive Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Mind Medicine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgv485

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment