1 February 2023

Danske Bank A/S announces DFSA approval of share buy-backs





Danske Bank has received approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) of the repurchase of up to DKK 5.5 billion in own shares valid for 12 months. The share buy-back programme and its implementation date are subject to decision by the Board of Directors.

Danske Bank is committed to its capital and dividend policy, which includes pursuing an efficient capital structure and generating a sustainable shareholder return. Danske Bank intends to use share buy-backs as a tool to manage its capital position.

Had the buy-back programme been in place on 30 September 2023 – the date of our most recently published financial statements – it would have reduced the Group CET1 capital ratio from 18.8% to 18.2%.



