05 January 2026
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 1
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 1:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|17,625,845
|255.5698
|4,504,633,450
|29 December 2025
|70,000
|315.7417
|22,101,919
|30 December 2025
|69,715
|317.8210
|22,156,891
|31 December 2025
|01 January 2026
|02 January 2026
|65,000
|319.5164
|20,768,566
|Total accumulated over week 1
|204,715
|317.6483
|65,027,376
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|17,830,560
|256.2825
|4,569,660,826
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.135% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
