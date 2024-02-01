Quadient extends its footprint in Europe, welcoming 30,000 new customers with the acquisition of Frama

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces the acquisition of Frama, a significant mailing and document management solutions provider to small and medium-sized businesses, serving more than 30,000 customers, mostly in Europe.

This acquisition follows a long-term relationship between the two companies. Frama has been a trusted and strategic partner of Quadient for over ten years, selling Quadient’s folder inserters, and more recently its line of mailing machines, both sold under the Frama brand. Both companies share the same focus in providing smart mailing solutions, where mail continues to drive value with enhanced omnichannel digital solutions such as e-invoicing, digital payment or hybrid mail.

“I am very pleased to welcome the Frama customers, partners and employees to the Quadient community,” comments Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “For over a decade, Frama has been a strong partner, reselling Quadient solutions and helping customers transition their business communications to digital. We are excited to offer the Frama customer base the opportunity to leverage Quadient’s software and parcel locker solutions. Our number one focus is to keep all customers with a high level of service while quickly integrating Frama’s teams within our organization. Our aim is to create strong synergies from our combined European operations, enhance our position as a leading player in both digital and physical communication solutions, and accelerate growth from our software cross-selling approach. I am confident that our solid partnership built over the years will help accelerate the integration of our teams and allow them to collaborate efficiently from day one.”

Thomas P. Haug, CEO of Frama, added: “The entire Frama team and myself are very excited to join forces with Quadient, combining our strengths to deliver great value to our customers and partners, and deliver the best customer experience in our market. The future holds immense promise, and I am eager to achieve longstanding successes within Quadient."

Frama is a global company headquartered in Lauperswil, Switzerland. The company serves customers in over 25 countries, with offices in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and the UK. Through a network of partners and national distributors, Frama is represented across Europe, Asia, and Africa. The acquisition was closed on February 1, 2024.

