Certara to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 29th, 2024 and Participate in the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 after the market close on Thursday, February 29th, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00PM ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.

Certara also announced that Company management will participate at the upcoming Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Company management will present at 1:05PM ET on Wednesday, March 13th.

Live and archived webcasts of both the financial results conference call and the Barclays presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,300 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Visit us at www.certara.com.

