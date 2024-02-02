UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 2 February 2024 at 14:00 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Ehrnrooth)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 2 February 2024 received the following notification:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Henrik Ehrnrooth

Position: Chair of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 97 Unit price: 30.13 EUR

(2): Volume: 51 Unit price: 30.11 EUR

(3): Volume: 125 Unit price: 30.11 EUR

(4): Volume: 93 Unit price: 30.06 EUR

(5): Volume: 95 Unit price: 30.09 EUR

(6): Volume: 91 Unit price: 30.1 EUR

(7): Volume: 94 Unit price: 30.12 EUR

(8): Volume: 187 Unit price: 30.15 EUR

(9): Volume: 175 Unit price: 30.15 EUR

(10): Volume: 180 Unit price: 30.13 EUR

(11): Volume: 173 Unit price: 30.11 EUR

(12): Volume: 92 Unit price: 30.17 EUR

(13): Volume: 83 Unit price: 30.17 EUR

(14): Volume: 103 Unit price: 30.18 EUR

(15): Volume: 71 Unit price: 30.18 EUR

(16): Volume: 36 Unit price: 30.14 EUR

(17): Volume: 153 Unit price: 30.14 EUR

(18): Volume: 9 Unit price: 30.14 EUR

(19): Volume: 168 Unit price: 30.08 EUR

(20): Volume: 187 Unit price: 30.1 EUR

(21): Volume: 186 Unit price: 30.15 EUR

(22): Volume: 176 Unit price: 30.18 EUR

(23): Volume: 173 Unit price: 30.17 EUR

(24): Volume: 95 Unit price: 30.2 EUR

(25): Volume: 95 Unit price: 30.23 EUR

(26): Volume: 78 Unit price: 30.25 EUR

(27): Volume: 104 Unit price: 30.25 EUR

(28): Volume: 187 Unit price: 30.27 EUR

(29): Volume: 105 Unit price: 30.27 EUR

(30): Volume: 50 Unit price: 30.27 EUR

(31): Volume: 181 Unit price: 30.29 EUR

(32): Volume: 95 Unit price: 30.3 EUR

(33): Volume: 189 Unit price: 30.3 EUR

(34): Volume: 47 Unit price: 30.3 EUR

(35): Volume: 87 Unit price: 30.3 EUR

(36): Volume: 91 Unit price: 30.33 EUR

(37): Volume: 95 Unit price: 30.36 EUR

(38): Volume: 189 Unit price: 30.44 EUR

(39): Volume: 187 Unit price: 30.44 EUR

(40): Volume: 91 Unit price: 30.4 EUR

(41): Volume: 96 Unit price: 30.4 EUR

(42): Volume: 175 Unit price: 30.4 EUR

(43): Volume: 88 Unit price: 30.39 EUR

(44): Volume: 93 Unit price: 30.39 EUR

(45): Volume: 93 Unit price: 30.38 EUR

(46): Volume: 88 Unit price: 30.38 EUR

(47): Volume: 62 Unit price: 30.39 EUR

(48): Volume: 120 Unit price: 30.39 EUR

(49): Volume: 177 Unit price: 30.34 EUR

(50): Volume: 13 Unit price: 30.32 EUR

(51): Volume: 262 Unit price: 30.32 EUR

(52): Volume: 101 Unit price: 30.38 EUR

(53): Volume: 55 Unit price: 30.38 EUR

(54): Volume: 180 Unit price: 30.38 EUR

(55): Volume: 179 Unit price: 30.37 EUR

(56): Volume: 200 Unit price: 30.36 EUR

(57): Volume: 93 Unit price: 30.17 EUR

(58): Volume: 90 Unit price: 30.18 EUR

(59): Volume: 89 Unit price: 30.2 EUR

(60): Volume: 89 Unit price: 30.2 EUR

(61): Volume: 87 Unit price: 30.22 EUR

(62): Volume: 270 Unit price: 30.25 EUR

(63): Volume: 99 Unit price: 30.17 EUR

(64): Volume: 129 Unit price: 30.15 EUR

(65): Volume: 143 Unit price: 30.15 EUR

(66): Volume: 92 Unit price: 30.16 EUR

(67): Volume: 170 Unit price: 30.16 EUR

(68): Volume: 89 Unit price: 30.15 EUR

(69): Volume: 90 Unit price: 30.21 EUR

(70): Volume: 94 Unit price: 30.14 EUR

Aggregated transactions (70):

Volume: 8,370 Volume weighted average price: 30.24227 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-02

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 23 Unit price: 30.34 EUR

(2): Volume: 165 Unit price: 30.11 EUR

(3): Volume: 78 Unit price: 30.11 EUR

(4): Volume: 78 Unit price: 30.17 EUR

(5): Volume: 160 Unit price: 30.16 EUR

(6): Volume: 50 Unit price: 30.3 EUR

(7): Volume: 193 Unit price: 30.3 EUR

(8): Volume: 79 Unit price: 30.46 EUR

(9): Volume: 156 Unit price: 30.46 EUR

(10): Volume: 83 Unit price: 30.4 EUR

(11): Volume: 79 Unit price: 30.36 EUR

(12): Volume: 80 Unit price: 30.33 EUR

(13): Volume: 82 Unit price: 30.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions (13):

Volume: 1,306 Volume weighted average price: 30.27477 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-02

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 29 Unit price: 30.31 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 29 Volume weighted average price: 30.31 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-02

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 91 Unit price: 30.29 EUR

(2): Volume: 46 Unit price: 30.33 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 137 Volume weighted average price: 30.30343 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-02

Venue: SGMV

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 158 Unit price: 30.42 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 158 Volume weighted average price: 30.42 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, acquisitions reported above are 10,000 shares.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,500 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils