UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 2 February 2024 at 16:15 EET
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Manner)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 2 February 2024 received the following notification:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Topi Manner
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 719 Unit price: 29.67 EUR
(2): Volume: 184 Unit price: 29.67 EUR
(3): Volume: 59 Unit price: 29.67 EUR
(4): Volume: 371 Unit price: 29.67 EUR
(5): Volume: 256 Unit price: 29.67 EUR
(6): Volume: 387 Unit price: 29.67 EUR
(7): Volume: 802 Unit price: 29.67 EUR
(8): Volume: 258 Unit price: 29.67 EUR
(9): Volume: 219 Unit price: 29.67 EUR
(10): Volume: 115 Unit price: 29.67 EUR
Aggregated transactions (10):
Volume: 3,370 Volume weighted average price: 29.67 EUR
____________________________________________
