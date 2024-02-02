SBB Research Group Foundation Awards Additional Grants to Three Illinois Nonprofits

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation invited three prior grant recipients to share updates on their critical efforts to support the local community. The Foundation awarded additional grants to further each of the respective organization’s missions (organizations listed alphabetically):



DrinkWater Family Services (Lindenhurst) aims to ensure the safety of children who are placed in foster care due to domestic violence and neglect by offering supervised visitation for noncustodial parents. This service aims to support parent-child relationships while providing a safe environment for the child. The initial grant provided parenting time for five noncustodial parents, conducted on-site group sessions through certified PAIP (partner abuse intervention program) facilitators, and launched a new hair care program for interracial foster and adoptive families by acquiring salon chairs and a television.

Soul Survivors of Chicago (Matteson) provides training and workshops aimed at raising awareness and educating communities on mental health, suicide prevention, and trauma prevention. The initial grant extended the organization's reach, hosting a bi-weekly virtual support group. It also facilitated the sanitization, storage, and donation of shoes and supported the purchase of outreach materials to amplify their message on suicide prevention.

You Are Enough (Deerfield) strives to destigmatize mental health, emphasizing self-worth for those facing challenges. They aim to foster open conversations and establish mental health wellness centers in schools, prioritizing this essential aspect of well-being. The initial grant helped establish the inaugural You Are Enough High School Wellness Center at Deerfield High School. The funds supported the implementation of a green wall, games, art materials, aromatherapy resources, fidget toys, and other essential supplies, enhancing the students' overall well-being.



“These three charities have done so much for their community. It is an honor to continue to support them,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

