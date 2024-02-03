INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates X, SNCE, AVRO, CALB

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X)'s sale to Nippon Steel Corporation for $55.00 per share.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE)'s sale to eMed, LLC for $5.75 in cash per share.

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO)'s merger with Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, pre-merger AVROBIO shareholders are expected to own approximately 22.3% of the combined company.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB)'s sale to Southern California Bancorp for 1.590 shares of Southern California common stock for each share of California BanCorp common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, California BanCorp shareholders will own approximately 42.9% of the outstanding shares of the combined company.

