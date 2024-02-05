Wouter Devriendt to step down from ABN AMRO’s Supervisory Board

Wouter Devriendt has decided to step down as a member of the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with immediate effect, as he will become CEO of another company.

Tom de Swaan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: ‘We regret but respect Wouter’s decision to resign. I would like to thank Wouter for his contribution to ABN AMRO’s Supervisory Board and wish him all the best in his future endeavours as CEO.’

Wouter Devriendt was the Chair of the Risk & Capital Committee and member of the Audit Committee of ABN AMRO’s Supervisory Board.

