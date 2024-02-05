Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 29, 2024 to Friday February 2, 2024:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|595,563
|8,602,347,376
|29 January 2024
|850
|12,527.2118
|10,648,130
|30 January 2024
|850
|12,439.4353
|10,573,520
|31 January 2024
|699
|12,525.4077
|8,755,260
|1 February 2024
|1,001
|12,394.8851
|12,407,280
|2 February 2024
|950
|12,116.9053
|11,511,060
|Total 29-2 February 2024
|4,350
|53,895,250
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,611
|12,389.7143
|57,128,973
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|105,513
|1,210,724,776
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|604,524
|8,713,371,599
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,466,087
|36,995,590,104
|29 January 2024
|3,391
|12,731.2017
|43,171,505
|30 January 2024
|3,391
|12,607.7057
|42,752,730
|31 January 2024
|3,391
|12,697.1822
|43,056,145
|1 February 2024
|3,391
|12,582.4624
|42,667,130
|2 February 2024
|3,792
|12,232.4552
|46,385,470
|Total 29-2 February 2024
|17,356
|218,032,980
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|13,911
|12,562.4079
|174,755,656
|Bought from the Foundation*
|4,382
|12,562.3397
|55,048,173
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|429,802
|4,985,156,637
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,501,736
|37,443,426,912
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 345,302 A shares and 1,430,187 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 10.11% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, February 5, 2024
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
