A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 29, 2024 to Friday February 2, 2024:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 595,563 8,602,347,376 29 January 2024 850 12,527.2118 10,648,130 30 January 2024 850 12,439.4353 10,573,520 31 January 2024 699 12,525.4077 8,755,260 1 February 2024 1,001 12,394.8851 12,407,280 2 February 2024 950 12,116.9053 11,511,060 Total 29-2 February 2024 4,350 53,895,250 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,611 12,389.7143 57,128,973 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 105,513 1,210,724,776 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 604,524 8,713,371,599 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,466,087 36,995,590,104 29 January 2024 3,391 12,731.2017 43,171,505 30 January 2024 3,391 12,607.7057 42,752,730 31 January 2024 3,391 12,697.1822 43,056,145 1 February 2024 3,391 12,582.4624 42,667,130 2 February 2024 3,792 12,232.4552 46,385,470 Total 29-2 February 2024 17,356 218,032,980 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 13,911 12,562.4079 174,755,656 Bought from the Foundation* 4,382 12,562.3397 55,048,173 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 429,802 4,985,156,637 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,501,736 37,443,426,912

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 345,302 A shares and 1,430,187 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 10.11% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, February 5, 2024

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

