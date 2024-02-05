Farm Management Canada launches new Farm Business Practices Assessment Workshop - Seeding Success: Assess, Act, Achieve!

OTTAWA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s no secret that primary producers who adopt farm business management practices enjoy increased profitability, confidence, peace of mind and family and farm team harmony. But, what are the best practices when it comes to farm business management? And, where do you begin?



Farm Management Canada has launched the Seeding Success: Farm Business Practices Assessment Workshop to help producers improve their business practices by combining self-assessment and action plan development with access to support resources to achieve results: Assess, Act, Achieve!

The one-day workshop is free, and open to all Canadian producers – new and established. Farm families and management teams are encouraged to attend the workshop together.

Participants will work their way through a series of self-assessment questions to identify their current practices under key management areas:

Production Management Marketing Financial Management Human Resources Succession Planning Social Responsibility Business Goals



Based on their self-assessment, participants will identify their top priority areas for improvement to start creating action plans. Participants will not be asked to share personal or financial details of their operations, but rather assess their practices against industry best practices. Participants will also learn about additional support and resources including advisory services, training and cost-share funding opportunities to help achieve their business goals.

The workshop is being offered FREE to producers in multiple locations across Canada thanks to funding from the Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council.

Plan to attend a Seeding Success farm business practices assessment workshop near you! For more information and to register, visit www.fmc-gac.com/seedingsuccess.

This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for success. As a non-profit organization, Farm Management Canada's programs and activities are made possible through support from our generous sponsors and supporters.

About the Canadian Agricultural Human Resources Council

The Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council (CAHRC) is a national, non-profit organization focused on addressing human resource issues facing agricultural businesses across Canada. CAHRC works with industry associations, educators, and all levels of government to examine agriculture human resource issues and build meaningful research-based solutions.

About the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Program

Employment and Social Development Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program (SWSP) helps key sectors of the economy implement solutions to address their current and emerging workforce needs. The Program supports projects that focus on a range of industry-driven activities such as training and reskilling workers, helping employers retain and attract a skilled and diverse workforce and other creative solutions to help sectors address labour market needs.

