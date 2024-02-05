Alex Ruslyakov of Acronis Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief for Third Consecutive Year   

This prestigious award recognizes executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies

Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program kicks off 2024 with new incentives and innovations to fuel rapid growth

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Acronis is honored to announce that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has yet again recognized Alex Ruslyakov on its Channel Chiefs list. The 2024 list marks the third consecutive year that Ruslyakov has achieved this recognition. The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

As a channel-first organization, Acronis continues to evolve it’s #CyberFit Partner Program to best fit the needs of its dedicated partners. In 2024, Acronis is introducing new updates to the program with a focus on helping its partners increase ARR and embrace the wide range of Acronis security offerings.

Most recently, Acronis announced the native integration of its Advanced Security and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions. Tailored for MSPs, the single solution is offered at a very competitive price point. The Sales Development Funds (SDF) Program, which helps support MSPs achieve their growth goals and objectives, provides MDF and rebates with the partner's commitment to fast growth.

The #CyberFit Partner Program has also introduced an additional 10% rebate for MSPs who hit their targets on security offerings, as well as other Acronis Advanced Packs. Partner Program incentives have been adjusted for distributors to be focused around ARR growth and incremental active MSPs, rewarding distributors for performance achievements in that area.

Ruslyakov’s inclusion on the 2024 Channel Chiefs list is a testament to the 17-year Acronis veteran’s leadership, partner-first approach, and his team's effectiveness in helping MSPs accelerate their business growth with robust sales, marketing, and technical support day in and day out.

"It’s a huge honor to make CRN's Channel Chief's list three years in a row," Ruslyakov said. "We prioritize our partners, and the success of the program reflects the mutual trust and commitment to joint channel development. Leveraging our market position and extensive knowledge in cyber protection, we're dedicated to delivering the safest and most cost-efficient options. This recognition underscores our commitment to partner success and growth."





Building on the success of the #TeamUp Program , which has seen extraordinary growth since launched in February 2021, Acronis introduces the ‘Sports Ignite’ program providing sports benefits to mid-size and smaller partners with a unique opportunity for MSPs to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to professional sports teams across the globe.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

To learn more about Ruslyakov's 2024 CRN Channel Chief achievement and the latest partner program updates, check out our blog here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/three-peat-for-alex-ruslyakov-recognized-as-2024-crn-channel-chief/

Service providers interested in learning more about the Acronis partner programs are invited to join the 2024 Acronis Partner Kickoff, taking place on Thursday, February 8 at 10:00 am ET. Attendees will gain valuable insight on new integration updates and learn how to reduce workloads, gain knowledge through Acronis certifications, and receive an inside look at the latest Acronis tech roadmap.

Join us to learn how 2024 can be the year of growth by forging stronger partnerships with Acronis and providing clients with world-class cyber protection. To register for the virtual global event, please visit : https://acronis.events/event/2024-acronis-partner-kickoff/

