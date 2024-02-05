Check Point Software Technologies Triumphs in Miercom’s 2024 Next Generation Firewall Benchmark Report

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider, revealed today that its Check Point Infinity Platform has achieved an outstanding 99.8% block rate on Zero+1 day Malware, and a 100% phishing prevention score in Miercom’s Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Security Benchmark 2024 report. By comparison, the average new malware block rate for the other four security vendors was 69.2%. Miercom, a leading independent network and security testing organization, put the industry's top five firewalls through a series of intense malware and phishing prevention tests to rate the security efficacy of each product.

“Based on our head-to-head competitive test findings and observations, we can see that Check Point’s Infinity Platform excels in all the security efficacy testing categories. Check Point’s next generation firewall was superior in advanced threat prevention and offers the best protection against the latest generation of cyberattacks including Zero+1 Day new Malware. Check Point did exceptionally well at blocking attacks in the first 24 hours, which is the window of highest risk for enterprises”, said Rob Smithers, CEO at Miercom.

Smithers also notes that, “Check Point’s industry-leading block rate enables enterprises to effectively prevent new malware from entering and spreading across their networks, servers, and endpoints, saving them time, money, stress, and resources. As a result, we proudly award Check Point with the Miercom Certified Secure certification in recognition of their superior competitive performance and exceptional value.”



“The Check Point Infinity platform continuously sets new threat prevention benchmarks for the cyber security industry,” said Eyal Manor, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software. “These Miercom results validate our exceptional ability to accurately detect and block new malware, especially against increasingly sophisticated ransomware tactics. A key differentiator for our Infinity Platform is the ability to preemptively block zero-day malicious exploits and malware.”

Miercom’s testing included verifying the effectiveness of anti-virus, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), anti-bot, URL Filtering (URFL), sandboxing, machine learning, and phishing protection.

The report includes the following highlights:



Critical Prevention Rate in the first 24 hours : Check Point led in the group test for immediate prevention of total Zero+1 Day malware samples

: Check Point led in the group test for immediate prevention of total Zero+1 Day malware samples Best Block Rate at 99.8%: In the Zero+1 Day Malware Prevent (First to Block) Results Check Point led with a 99.8% prevention rate while competitors were as low as 48%

In the Zero+1 Day Malware Prevent (First to Block) Results Check Point led with a 99.8% prevention rate while competitors were as low as 48% Lowest False Positive Rate at 0.13%: In False Positive Malware Detection Tests, where content is falsely reported as malicious, Check Point led the group with the lowest false positive detection rate which also means the highest accuracy rate.

In False Positive Malware Detection Tests, where content is falsely reported as malicious, Check Point led the group with the lowest false positive detection rate which also means the highest accuracy rate. Top phishing prevention rate of 100%: In Phishing Prevention Tests, Check Point demonstrated the best overall prevention against phishing URLs, making use of advanced AI deep learning and global threat prevention. Competitor’s miss rates were as high as 469 per 1000 phishing attacks



Download a copy of the report here

* “Zero+1 Day” refers to new malware, within their first 24 hours upon first detection.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Core Services for collaborative security operations and services.

About Miercom

Miercom has published hundreds of network product analysis reports in leading trade periodicals and other publications. Miercom’s reputation as the leading, independent product test center is undisputed. Private test services available from Miercom include competitive product analysis, and product evaluations. Miercom features comprehensive certification and test programs.

