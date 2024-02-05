Total Energy Services Inc. Receives Judgment on Income Tax Reassessment Appeal

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (TSX:TOT) (“Total” or the “Company”) announces that its appeal of certain Canadian income tax reassessments related to the Company’s conversion from an income trust in 2009 has been dismissed by the Tax Court of Canada.



The Canada Revenue Agency reassessed Total for $16.2 million of income taxes owing, of which $7.1 million was previously remitted by the Company. Total will remit the remaining $9.1 million of reassessed income taxes together with interest as soon as possible and intends to appeal the judgment.

