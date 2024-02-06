Vivid Seats and Hopper Release 2024 Big Game Guide

Fan Forecast® Predicts Crowd Advantage for Niners Nation

Airfares to Las Vegas for Big Game weekend surge over 200% in the last two weeks

CHICAGO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, and Hopper , a global travel platform, released the 2024 Big Game Travel Guide , a comprehensive travel guide, revealing ticket prices, travel trends and consumer fan insights.

According to Vivid Seats’ data, Sunday’s upcoming game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is the hottest Big Game ticket in over 15 years, and the most in demand ticket at Allegiant Stadium since it opened back in July 2020.

Crowd Control: Analyzing its historic data insights and current ticket sales, Vivid Seats Fan Forecast ® is predicting a 60% crowd advantage for the San Francisco 49ers, with Chiefs fans making up 40%. Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast ® uses an algorithm that explores its proprietary data to project which team’s fans will show up with more support in the crowd.





When looking at the 2023-24 NFL regular season, the San Francisco 49ers have the highest road-crowd average across all 32 teams in the NFL, with an average of 48% of the crowd this season. The Kansas City Chiefs came in 6th for their road-crowd advantage with an average of 28% of the crowd throughout the season.

Top Traveling Fanbases:

San Francisco 49ers – 48% Dallas Cowboys – 39% Philadelphia Eagles – 34% Pittsburgh Steelers – 31% Buffalo Bills – 29% Kansas City Chiefs – 28% Cleveland Browns – 27% Chicago Bears – 26% Cincinnati Bengals – 26% Detroit Lions – 25%

Ticket Trends: Vivid Seats’ Big Game data insights shows ticket prices on Vivid Seats are averaging $8,776 with the best “get-in” deal at $5,406 as of February 5, 2024. On average, fans are traveling over 1,000 miles to see the biggest game of the season. Fan searches for Big Game tickets are most prevalent in the following states:

California Nevada Florida Kansas Texas



Travel Trends

The team at the travel platform Hopper analyzed its flights and hotels pricing data, along with travel searches, to take a look at costs and demand surrounding the Big Game this year.

Flights: Airfare for travelers from across the United States for the Big Game in Las Vegas is averaging $500 per round-trip ticket, up 63% in the past two weeks alone. Flights from Kansas City are averaging $681 per round-trip ticket to Las Vegas (up 212% in the past two weeks) and $487 per round-trip ticket from San Francisco (up 108% in the last two weeks), as of February 5.

Hotels: Hotel stays in Las Vegas over the Big Game weekend are averaging $363 per night, as of February 5.

According to Hopper’s data, following the NFC and AFC Championship playoff games on January 28, flight searches from Kansas City to Las Vegas more than doubled compared to the Sunday prior. Searches for flights from San Francisco to Las Vegas surged 2.6X following the final play-off game.

For more information on what to expect if you’re planning to attend and travel to the Big Game and expert tips, you can find the full Big Game Travel Guide here. For those booking trips to the Big Game, download the Hopper app for discounts and savings. To get your tickets for the next big game on your bucket list, visit www.vividseats.com .

