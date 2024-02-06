Bobby Berk’s Designs Now Available Through Tri Pointe Homes

Link to images and videos: https://cplusc.box.com/s/5l01e4gr0skl37bak166rgmehtpu505c

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design expert, author and Emmy-winning TV host Bobby Berk and Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), have launched Bobby Berk x Tri Pointe Homes , and the first Berk-designed homes across America are now available for purchase. The exclusive collaboration includes ten interior design collections created exclusively by Berk for Tri Pointe Homes (The BB Edit) - such as Luxe Bohemian , New Mediterranean and Transitional Farmhouse . Tri Pointe Homes communities in Charlotte, NC, Rancho Mission Viejo, CA and Winchester, CA are the first to showcase the Berk-designed homes in January 2024, with Berk-designed model homes slated to be released in four more cities over the next year. By 2025, all of the 15 metro areas Tri Pointe Homes serves are expected to give Tri Pointe’s customers access to The BB Edit designs. Specifically, it is anticipated that people will be able to tour a Berk-designed Tri Pointe model home as well as view Berk-selected finishes at a Tri Pointe Homes Design Studio that could be used to personalize their new home.

The journey begins with the Style Finder quiz, which lets consumers find The BB Edit style that best suits them. With the quiz, people answer a range of lifestyle and design preference questions to help them define their unique design aesthetic. The quiz then advises which of the ten BB Edit collections most matches their personality, tastes and lifestyle, with styles ranging from Zen Sanctuary to Classic Mid-Century .

“I believe that your personality should always be at the forefront of the way your home looks and feels,” said Berk. “If your home doesn’t work for you as an individual, who is it working for? I encourage everyone to take the Style Finder quiz to find your unique aesthetic and be inspired by the colors, textures and vibes that will make your home your own. And if you need help doing that, Tri Pointe Homes has a solution tailored for you!”

Each BB Edit style encompasses features to make a house a home - from fixtures, to flooring, to furniture. Berk worked closely with Tri Pointe Homes to conceptualize the ten design collections, which reflect current and upcoming trends in home design - all with his personality shining through. Berk selected fixtures and finishes, including faucets, accent tiles for kitchen backsplashes and bathrooms, countertops, flooring and more for each of the ten collections. Berk’s selections also extend into home furnishings, which are showcased online, in select model homes and are available to purchase. Furniture selections include coffee tables, lounge chairs, sectionals, beds – even details like artwork and rugs – and were expertly selected to effortlessly work together.

The relationship between Berk and Tri Pointe Homes began in 2015 when the brand selected him to collaborate on the design of The Responsive Home, two concept homes aimed at appealing to the millennial homebuyer. Since then, Berk and Tri Pointe Homes have worked together on individual projects throughout the U.S. In May 2023, the relationship was formalized with an exclusive multiyear collaboration, from which Bobby Berk x Tri Pointe Homes was born.

The first Bobby Berk x Tri Pointe Homes communities with model homes available to visit are:

“At Tri Pointe Homes, we are proud of the life-changing design options we deliver to customers across all price points and life stages,” said Linda Mamet, chief marketing officer at Tri Pointe Homes. “We are committed to helping our homebuyers achieve their dream lifestyle. Collaborations, such as this one with Bobby Berk, give customers innovative and unique options to accomplish this result.”

The following cities can expect to see Bobby Berk x Tri Pointe Homes communities in the next 12 months:

Heatherly in Rancho Mission Viejo, California

Context at Oakhurst in Charlotte, North Carolina

Luminary at Outlook in Winchester, California

Waterston Central in Gilbert, Arizona

Hensley at Eisenhower Pointe in Alexandria, Virginia

Mountaingate at Bickford in Bickford, California

Glacier Pointe in Newcastle, Washington



For updates on the collaboration and to learn more, visit https://bobby-berk.tripointehomes.com/ .

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for three years in a row (2021 through 2023), and was named on several Great Place To Work ® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

About Bobby Berk

Emmy-winning Bobby Berk is a design expert and TV host known for his work transforming lives and living spaces on Netflix’s Queer Eye. Bobby leads his eponymous multi-faceted brand, including comprehensive lifestyle destination BobbyBerk.com . His design firm has quickly become a leader in the home building industry, and in 2020, Architectural Digest crowned Bobby as one of the “most famous interior designers working today". Most recently, Bobby released his first book, Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good For The Mind , available now.

