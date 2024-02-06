Organic & Natural Health Association Honors Heather Wainer And Whole Foods Magazine with Champion Award, Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Unveils My Health Alliance

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic & Natural Health Association (O&N Health) marked its 10th Anniversary Celebration at The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village in Cape Coral, Florida, from Jan. 23-25, with a conference themed “Cultivating Change: A Decade of Defining Moments for People and the Planet.” Sponsored by Mercola , AIDP , Chr. Hansen , and Women In Nutraceuticals ( WIN ), the event brought together 75 members and guests to reflect on a decade of progress and innovation within the natural health and wellness industry.

A defining moment of the conference was the O&N Health presentation of The Champion Award to Heather Wainer , publisher and vice president of media of WholeFoods Magazine . The award recognized Wainer's enduring commitment to education, integrity, and transparency. It acknowledges her pivotal role in expanding WholeFoods Magazine with online platforms and virtual events, which has significantly contributed to the daily information and education of the natural products industry while focusing on independent retailers. WholeFoods Magazine is recognized as the longest-tenured media outlet in the natural products industry .

“My father has won awards during his career, but this is the first award I've ever won in the industry,” said Wainer in her acceptance speech. “This recognition for our family business, especially on our 40th anniversary of WholeFoods Magazine, is deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to work in an industry where the people I do business with are part of my life and not just part of my job.”

Another significant announcement from the conference was the formation and launch of “My Health Alliance” in collaboration with the Alliance for Natural Health , American Grassfed Association , Moms Across America , Organic Consumers Association , Natural Grocers , and SENPA . These organizations have joined forces with O&N Health to collectively advocate for nutrition and health issues on Capitol Hill. Given the deteriorating health of the nation and the growing threat to accessing high quality nutrition, the goal is to activate this collaborative network that reaches more than 4.5 million people to push Congress on legislation critical to the health and wellbeing of those they represent, and the future of the natural health and wellness industry.

“This strategic collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for the industry” said Karen Howard , CEO and executive director of O&N Health. “By aligning forces, we aim to advance the current state of nutrition for all people and the planet, influencing crucial legislation through our collective strength.”

To continue the 10th Anniversary Celebration throughout 2024, O&N Health will host private "Defining Moments" dinner parties at major industry conferences. These exclusive events are open to O&N Health members and companies interested in joining the O&N Health Association to contribute to positive change in the natural products industry.

