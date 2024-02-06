Fanatics Sportsbook Launches Today in Iowa

- Sportsbook at Catfish Bend Casino to Rebrand to Fanatics Sportsbook -



BURLINGTON, Iowa, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc, a global digital sports platform, launched the Fanatics Sportsbook today in Iowa. Sports fans living in and visiting Iowa will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics Sportsbook experience. Iowa marks the twelfth state for the Fanatics Sportsbook.

In August 2023, Fanatics Betting and Gaming began acquiring the U.S. Businesses of PointsBet and planning the migration of PointsBet customers to the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Today in Iowa only, each PointsBet customer’s username, password, account balance, rewards points and responsible gaming settings will be automatically migrated to the Fanatics Sportsbook.

The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and is disrupting the sports betting industry with the following new features:

Building a better sportsbook: The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on iOS and Android . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android.

The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on and . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. FanCash: The Fanatics Sportsbook is the only sportsbook that gives customers up to 5% of your wager back in FanCash. Every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend on bonus bets or Fanatics.com. Earn 5% FanCash on Same Game Parlay (SGP) bets. Earn 3% FanCash on parlay bets. Earn 1% FanCash on straight bets and odds boosts.

The Fanatics Sportsbook is the only sportsbook that gives customers up to 5% of your wager back in FanCash. Every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend on bonus bets or Fanatics.com. Discover: Everything a customer cares about, including marquee games, key stats, trending bets, delivered straight to one location - the Discover feed.

Everything a customer cares about, including marquee games, key stats, trending bets, delivered straight to one location - the Discover feed. Search: The Fanatics Sportsbook offers industry-leading search functionality, including a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking. Customers can search easily for the bet they want and bet directly right from the search results.







Beginning today, the retail sportsbook at Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington, Iowa will begin the process of undergoing a name and management change from PointsBet to Fanatics Sportsbook. In the coming weeks, Fanatics Betting and Gaming will install new self-service betting kiosks from Suzohapp to better serve customers. The new look Fanatics Sportsbook at Catfish Bend Casino will continue to be an upscale lounge and the place to watch the game in comfort with a multiscreen video and odds display wall, a sports bar and slot machines.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming believes that responsible gaming is a core tenet and a part of the organization’s DNA. Online customers will have access to Responsible Gaming tools to manage their time and money alongside a best in class Help Center, chat experience and knowledgeable agents with 24/7 coverage.

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook_PB and on Instagram @FanaticsBook_PB .

Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Casino is currently available in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has fourteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at FedExField. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ea204c3-d5e0-4802-ae2e-17aeabc6bbf6