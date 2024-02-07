Quadient 2.25% Notes: Outstanding nominal amount on 31 January 2024

QUADIENT 2.25% NOTES

DUE 2025 - ISIN CODE FR0013478849

Outstanding nominal amount on 31 January 2024

Paris, 7 February 2024,

The outstanding nominal amount of the notes issued by Quadient on 23 January 2020 for an amount of €325,000,000.00 at a rate of 2.25% due 3rd February 2025 (ISIN code FR0013478849) is € 267,600,000.00 on 31 January 2024.

