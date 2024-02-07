Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 67 Day 2 on February 8 Register Now

MIAMI, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 67th Emerging Growth Conference on February 7 & 8, 2024.



The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 2

February 8, 2024

9:20

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:35

Introduction

9:40 - 10:10

ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL) (OTCQX: ANPCY)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Newland, Founder, CEO & Executive Director

10:15 - 10:45

Clearday, Inc. (OTCQX: CLRD)

Keynote speakers: James Walesa, President / CEO & Chairman, and Dan Policy, Business Development Manager

10:50 – 11:20

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII)

Keynote speaker: Lawrence D. Firestone, Chairman & CEO

11:25 - 11:55

Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC Pink: ACRL)

Keynote speaker: Greg Praver IR

12:00 - 12:30

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS)

Keynote speakers: John Xu, Chairman, President / CEO, and Chris Zhang, Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy

12:35 - 1:05

ASP Isotopes, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

1:10 - 1:40

Energy Finders, Inc. (OTC Pink: EGYF)

Keynote speaker: Keith Pivonski, VP

1:45 - 2:15

Maritime Launch Services Inc. (OTCQB: MAXQF) (NEO: MAXQ)

Keynote speaker: Stephen Matier, President / CEO

2:20 – 2:50

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE)

Keynote speakers: Romil Bahl, President / CEO, Director & Paul Holtz, Executive VP, CFO

2:55 - 3:05

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN)

Keynote speaker: Bryan Lewis, President, CEO & Director

3:10 - 3:20

CoTec Holding Corp - (OTCQB: CTHCF) (TSXV: CTH)

Keynote speaker: Julian Treger, President / CEO

3:25 - 3:35

Pulsar Helium, Inc. (TSXV: PLSR)

Keynote speaker: Thomas Abraham-James President / CEO

3:40 - 3:50

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: BTRMF) (TSXV: BMR)

Keynote speaker: Martin Kostuik, President / CEO

3:55 - 4:05

Ethema Health Corporation (OTC Pink: GRST)

Keynote speaker: Shawn Leon, Chairman, CEO, CFO

4:10 – 4:20

Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (OTCQB: XESP)

Keynote speaker: Peter Hager, President / CEO

4:25 – 4:35

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE: STRW)

Keynote speaker: Moishe Gubin, Chairman, CEO

Day 1

February 7, 2024

9:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

10:10

Introduction

10:15 - 10:45

Peninsula Energy Ltd. (OTCQB: PENMF) (ASX: PEN)

Keynote speaker: Wayne W. Heili, MD, CEO & Director

10:50 - 11:05

VCI Global, Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG)

Keynote speaker: Marco Bacanello, Executive Director

11:25 - 11:55

Ideal Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR)

Keynote speakers: Dan Brdar, President, CEO & Director, and Tim Burns, CFO

12:00 - 12:30

Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q)

Keynote speaker: Thomas David Lamb, President, CEO, Company Secretary & Director

12:35 - 1:05

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA)

Keynote Speaker: Gerry Proehl, Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

1:10 - 1:40

Optimum Bank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC)

Keynote speaker: Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board.

1:45 - 2:15

Humanetics Pharmaceuticals

Keynote speaker: Ronald, J. Zenk, President and CEO

2:20 – 2:50

Regen Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: RGBP) (OTCQB: RGBPP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant, and Annette Marleau, PHD

3:25 - 3:35

Helo Corp. (OTC Pink: HLOC)

Keynote speaker: Sean McVeigh, CEO & CFO

3:40 - 3:50

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB)

Keynote speaker: Ross Sklar, CEO

3:55 - 4:05

CerrvoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO)

Keynote speaker: Dr. John Alam, CEO

4:10 - 4:20

Churchill Resources Inc (TSXV: CRI) (OTC Pink: CRICF)

Keynote speaker: Alec Rowlands, Corporate Consultant

4:40 – 4:50

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK)

Keynote speaker: Paul Goode, CEO

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts.

