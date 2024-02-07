R1 Wins Multiple Best in KLAS Awards for Third Straight Year

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) (“R1”), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced that it was ranked number one in three Best in KLAS categories for 2024, including a fourth consecutive award in the Ambulatory RCM Services (EHR-Agnostic) category. Now an 11-time Best in KLAS winner, R1 also earned top rankings this year for Government Reimbursement Services and Underpayment Recovery Services, the first and third time winning in these categories, respectively.



“We appreciate the trust our clients place in us to navigate a challenging environment for providers, and this recognition by KLAS underscores our dedication to helping providers achieve optimal financial and operating performance,” said Lee Rivas, CEO of R1 RCM. “Healthcare providers need us now more than ever, and we are committed to meeting them where they are and helping them on their journey. The Best in KLAS awards validate our team’s efforts to understand our clients’ needs and partner with them to deliver measurable and sustainable results.”

Clients awarded R1 high marks for bringing advanced automation, deep expertise, and operational performance that helped them realize strong financial results and enhanced patient experiences. R1’s ability to integrate across multiple EHR's, maximize earned reimbursement for Medicare cost reports, and recover missed revenue opportunities make R1 a trusted partner in delivering comprehensive solutions that providers seek.

R1 wins 4th consecutive Best in KLAS award for Ambulatory RCM Services

As healthcare providers confront shrinking margins resulting from reimbursement and cost pressures, and workforce shortages, R1 is helping physician groups improve their financial performance by optimizing workflows that remove the in-house administrative burdens linked to coding, billing, and AR follow-up.

R1 clients surveyed by KLAS expressed their satisfaction with the company’s Ambulatory RCM Services, with one hospital CEO commenting in October 2023, “R1 is evolving in a challenging and changing healthcare business environment. They are bringing a resource to bear.”

R1 earns 3rd award for Underpayment Recovery Services, first-ever in Government Reimbursement Services

With ongoing regulatory and contractual complexity, healthcare providers are struggling to optimize revenue. Merging automation and artificial intelligence with deep healthcare regulatory expertise, R1’s underpayment recovery and government reimbursement services are helping clients address the root causes of these issues through staff education and operational improvement.

According to one hospital executive in December 2023, “We brought the firm on board and immediately saw increased revenue. R1 was able to point out where we were missing money, and once we figured out what we were missing, we were able to change our practices. We can get ahead of things now in ways we couldn't before. If we don't agree with what the firm recommends, they are open to discussions because we involve our coders as well. We like that R1 listens to us.”

“R1 is an excellent partner,” noted another hospital executive in November 2023. “I would call them a partner, not a vendor. They have been with us for a long time, and as technology grows, they grow with it.”

Based entirely on provider and payer feedback, the Best in KLAS designation is awarded to the software and services solutions that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. For more information about R1’s award-winning suite of revenue cycle solutions, visit r1rcm.com.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

