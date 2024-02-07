Ensemble Health Partners Receives “Best in KLAS” Designation for Full Revenue Cycle Outsourcing for Fourth Time

Cincinnati, OH, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble), a leading innovator in revenue cycle management, has again been named “Best in KLAS” for full revenue cycle outsourcing. This designation recognizes that out of all the companies reviewed Ensemble was ranked number one by healthcare leaders around the country for its excellence in improving financial outcomes and patient experiences through its managed services. This is the fourth time in the firm’s history that it has been ranked number one in the category.

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized as ‘Best in KLAS’. This award validates our continued commitment to client satisfaction and delivering exceptional performance, which allows healthcare providers to hyper-focus on delivering high-quality care to their patients and communities,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “The healthcare revenue cycle is growing increasingly more complex due to changing regulations, reimbursement requirements and rapid shifts in payor policy. We are proud to be recognized as the best for providers, by providers.”

Ensemble received a score of 92.9 in the report, the same score Ensemble received in 2022, tying the firm’s record of highest score in the full revenue cycle outsourcing category. According to healthcare leaders who participated in the KLAS survey, 100% would purchase Ensemble’s services again and 88% said Ensemble not only met but exceeded expectations.

“We have been ranked ‘Best in KLAS’ four times thanks to the dedication of our Ensemble leaders and associates,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer at Ensemble. “At Ensemble, we believe in putting our people first, last and always and fostering a culture where innovation is encouraged. We invest in our people so they can pay it forward and deliver ‘Best in KLAS’ results to our provider partners and their patients.”

Ensemble manages more than $29 billion in net patient revenue (NPR) and partners with more unique health systems than any other revenue cycle firm to deliver holistic financial health solutions through end-to-end managed services partnerships. The firm helps providers maximize their current technology and deploys industry-leading solutions to meet the unique needs of their systems and patients. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals, exceeding 102% of year-one cash collections and delivering 5% average NPR lift across clients.

“[Ensemble Health Partner’s] success is our success, and that is what they feel and believe. All the way down to frontline leadership – the firm invests in their team members. They give their associates rationale for the importance of the work they are doing and the importance of their clients. I have been really impressed with the leadership team overall. The firm’s culture really drives client success. The partnership is good. We challenge the firm, and they challenge us. That is what makes a good partnership. Every time we have challenged the firm, they have come through,” said one health system CFO participating in the KLAS report.

Ensemble has been repeatedly ranked number one by various industry organizations for its proven ability to deliver exceptional service and performance at scale:

Best in KLAS for full revenue cycle outsourcing (2020-2022, 2024)

High Performance Score in the 2023 KLAS End-to-End Revenue Cycle Outsourcing Performance Report (2023)

Black Book Research’s Top Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Solution (2021-2023)

17 Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle (2019-2023)

Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights (HBI) Revenue Cycle Awards for strong performance (2020, 2022)

Energage Top Workplaces USA (2022-2023)

Great Place to Work certified (2023)

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices.

“At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024’s Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research.

“Best in KLAS” is based on information obtained from the 2,500 interviews KLAS conducts with providers and payers each month. Annually, these interviews represent the opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics, and account for 750 products and services from more than 200 vendors.

Ensemble will accept the award during the 2024 Best in KLAS Awards Ceremony on March 11.

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about KLAS and view the full report, visit KLASResearch.com.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for more than 250 healthcare providers across the country. Through a combination of more than 9,000 certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.



About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter and LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com