TREATMENT.COM AI INC. APPOINTS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (the “Company” or “Treatment”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Worner as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective February 5, 2024.



Mr. Worner is currently the Chief Executive Officer & Founder of GrowthPath Partners, a transactional accounting & advisory firm that services companies going through mergers and acquisitions and public offering events. Prior to founding GrowthPath, Mr. Worner was a Partner at NOW CFO, an outsourced chief financial officer and financial consulting firm. Prior to NOWCFO, Mr. Worner has worked at private-equity backed and public companies. Mr. Worner started his career in public accounting. Mr. Worner earned an undergraduate degree in Accounting from the University New Orleans.

“We are very excited to add David’s expertise at this critical inflection point in our company’s life cycle. Treatment AI has moved into the commercialization phase and a period of rapid growth,” states Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO. The Company would like to thank Mr. Dong Shim for his years’ of service to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO ehamza@treatment.com

(612) 788-8900