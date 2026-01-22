ROCKET DOCTOR AI INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF LISTED ISSUER FINANCING EXEMPTION (LIFE) PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution, or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocker Doctor AI Inc. (the “Company” or “Rocket Doctor AI”) (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 7,428,571 units (the “Units”) of the Company at the price of C$0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $5,200,000 (the “Offering”), which was previously announced on January 9, 2026, January 16, 2026, and January 19, 2026.

Dr. Essam Hamza, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., added:” We are appreciative of our investors for the very strong demand for this raise. These funds will help us unlock the next chapter at this critical inflection point for our company, providing the resources necessary to scale our operations and specifically drive our growth strategy within the U.S. We look forward to updating the shareholders and the market as we progress.”

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at the exercise price of C$0.85 per Warrant Share until January 22, 2027.

The Offering was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, accordingly, the securities issued in the Offering are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document, as amended (the “Offering Document”) related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.rocketdoctor.ai. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to certain finders cash commission of C$198,800 and issued 284,000 non-transferrable warrants of the Company exercisable at any time until January 22, 2027 to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.85, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering for digital marketing and customer acquisition expenses, operating and administrative expenses (including salaries), research and development and for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities issued pursuant to the Offering may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high- quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, closing of the Offering and use of proceeds are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.