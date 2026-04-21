Rocket Doctor Further Expands Maryland Access by ~ 250,000 Additional Members Through New In-Network Agreement

The agreement brings Rocket Doctor’s total reach in Maryland to ~3.2 million covered lives

Eligible members gain access to comprehensive, physician-led care, including primary care, chronic disease management, and specialist coordination

The partnership strengthens Rocket Doctor’s growing U.S. footprint while supporting improved access and reduced healthcare system strain

Vancouver, BC, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that doctors using its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., are now in-network with a major national payer in Maryland, expanding access to care for approximately 250,000 additional members across both Commercial and Medicare Advantage lines of business, bringing total coverage across the state to approximately 3.2 million covered lives.

Through this partnership, members in Maryland will gain in-network access to Rocket Doctor’s network of board-certified physicians for a wide range of services, including primary care, chronic disease management, preventive care, and virtual urgent care, subject to plan eligibility and credentialing. This agreement marks another significant step in Rocket Doctor’s continued expansion across the state, building on its momentum in Maryland and reinforcing its commitment to partnering with leading national payers to improve access to care for underserved and high-need populations. The term of the Agreement is on a recurring 12-month basis commencing April 27, 2026, with a 90-day mutual termination clause.

The payer, one of the nation’s largest health insurers, provides coverage to millions of members across employer-sponsored, individual, and Medicare plans. Through its Medicare Advantage offerings and Commercial plans, the organization is focused on delivering integrated, patient-centered care that improves outcomes and enhances the member experience. Rocket Doctor’s inclusion in the payer’s Maryland network supports these goals by expanding access to physician-led care outside of traditional clinical settings, helping reduce unnecessary emergency department utilization, improving continuity of care, and addressing provider shortages across the region.

“This agreement represents another important step in further expanding access to high-quality, longitudinal care across Maryland,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “By expanding our existing partnership with a leading national payer across both Commercial and Medicare Advantage populations into yet another state, we’re able to reach more patients who face barriers to timely care and provide them with consistent, coordinated support.”



This partnership coincides with Maryland’s transition to the AHEAD (Advancing All-Payer Health Equity Approaches and Development) model in 2026. This statewide transformation emphasizes expanded primary care, multi-payer alignment, and the enhanced management of chronic conditions. As Maryland shifts toward coordinated, value-based care delivery, innovative partnerships that increase access to physician-led, community-based care are essential to achieving these systemic goals.

Aligned with these priorities, and bolstered by the payer’s extensive presence across multiple lines of business, this agreement accelerates Rocket Doctor’s ability to scale its physician-led care model across Maryland.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai



Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io



For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321



Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.