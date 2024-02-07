Vita Coco Offers Free Hangover Recovery Nationwide on Monday after the Big Game

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, Feb. 12, The Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ: COCO) is offering free hangover recovery nationwide*. The Monday after the Big Game is one of the least productive days of the year, with nearly 19 million employees in the U.S. expected to miss work due to fatigue and hangovers. And, according to a Workforce Institute study , 1 in 5 employed Americans say they will report to work late or plan to miss work entirely that day. To make Monday more bearable, Vita Coco is offering free coconut water to fans nationwide.



Packed with electrolytes and nutrients, Vita Coco Coconut Water is the perfect beverage to have on hand after a long night or when looking for a boost. Luckily, Vita Coco is making it even easier to recover after the Big Game with free coconut water offers available in-store and on DoorDash*.

On Monday, Feb. 12 starting at 6 a.m. ET consumers can:

Get a $5 credit on their order from The Hangover Shop™ by Vita Coco on DoorDash, plus free shipping when a 16.9oz Vita Coco Coconut Water is added to their cart*.

on DoorDash, plus free shipping when a 16.9oz Vita Coco Coconut Water is added to their cart*. Receive a full rebate on any 16.9oz Vita Coco Coconut Water purchased in store, anywhere Vita Coco is sold, by signing up and texting their receipt **.

“I think we can all agree that Mondays can be rough, especially the Monday after the Big Game. At Vita Coco we’re always looking for ways to make people’s days a little better, and to us, nothing says ‘day-made’ like offering relief after the big game,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. “Whether you’re venturing out to work or staying in bed, grab a Vita Coco on us.”

The Hangover Shop™ by Vita Coco offers touchdown-worthy hangover remedies, delivering custom relief straight to consumers’ doors. Customers can build their own hangover fix with The Hangover Shop options, including coconut water packed with electrolytes, salty and sweet snacks and over-the-counter remedies like pain relievers and antacids.

To receive a rebate from an in-store purchase, consumers simply enter their phone number on the site to claim the offer. Eligible customers will receive a SMS letting them know the next steps for redemption, which include taking a picture of the paper receipt listing their purchase of a 16.9 oz Vita Coco Coconut Water on Feb. 12 and texting it, receiving cash back within 24 hours via Venmo or PayPal.

*Both the DoorDash and in-store offers are available while supplies last and for a limited time, limit one (1) per customer.

**This deal is limited to one per customer, and valid receipts must be submitted within seven days of sign up. Message and data rates may apply.

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com . You can also connect with Vita Coco on X , Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Packed with nutrients and electrolytes, Vita Coco is championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities as a top beverage option. Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes coconut juice, coconut milk and coconut oil. For more information, please visit vitacoco.com .

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Today, over one in 10 households in the United States have tried or regularly consume Vita Coco coconut water. It’s the leading brand of coconut water by sales in the United States and one of the fastest-growing functional beverage categories on the market. In addition to its flagship product, Vita Coco, the Company also produces sustainably packaged water Ever & Ever and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. Across all brands, the Company harnesses the power of people and plants, while balancing purpose and profit. In doing so, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations. The Company is a public benefit corporation in Delaware and is a Certified B Corporation.

Please drink responsibly. If you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol abuse, please visit www.rethinkingdrinking.niaaa.nih.gov .

Media Contact:

Paige Isch

Dittoe PR

paige@dittoepr.com

630-460-4456