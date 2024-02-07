TerrAscend Applauds Governor Shapiro’s Prioritization of Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization in Pennsylvania

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, celebrates Governor Shapiro for his official endorsement of Pennsylvania's adult-use cannabis program. Per his announcement yesterday, Governor Shapiro proposed the legalization of adult-use cannabis in the Keystone State effective July 1st for possession and consumption, with full adult-use sales commencing January 1, 2025.



"What an important day for the citizens of the Commonwealth," said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "With the Governor's support, we are one step closer to expanding our offerings to adult-use consumers in what we expect will be TerrAscend’s largest market. Our team can’t wait to introduce our world-class genetics, brands, and retail experience to Pennsylvania’s adult-use consumers.”

Entering the Pennsylvania medical marijuana market in 2019, TerrAscend cultivates, manufactures, and distributes Kind Tree, Legend, Valhalla, Gage, and Ilera cannabis offerings to medical patients throughout the state. The Company currently operates six dispensaries across the state, as well as its largest cultivation and production facility. To learn more about where to find The Apothecarium dispensaries in Pennsylvania, visit apothecarium.com . The Company has scaled operations in five core markets, including Pennsylvania. For a deeper dive into TerrAscend’s operations, please visit terrascend.com .

About TerrAscend Corp.

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada through TerrAscend Canada, Inc. (“TerrAscend”). TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage, and other dispensary retail locations, as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits. Examples of forward-looking information contained in this press release include statements regarding the impacts of the listing on the TSX Listing; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in the Company’s most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2023, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 4, 2023 and its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.