Jefferson County Schools Chief Human Resource Officer Wins Council Award

WASHINGTON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Aimee Green-Webb, chief human resources officer for Kentucky’s Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS), was recently presented with the Distinguished Service Award at the Council of the Great City Schools’ 2024 Chief Human Resources Officers Meeting in Louisville. Sponsored by Kelly Education, the award honors an individual from the management services ranks for their distinguished service in urban education.

Green-Webb has served as the chief human resources officer for JCPS since 2021, where she leads recruitment, staffing, and retention for the nation’s 30th largest school district. Her HR leadership experience includes the areas of teacher induction, mentoring, evaluation, recruitment and retention, union negotiations, and alternative routes to certification. She joined the JCPS HR department in 2004 and has held several roles, including Executive Administrator of Personnel and project coordinator for minority teacher recruitment. Before that, she was a resource teacher, instructional coach, and classroom teacher.

“This award recognizes Dr. Green-Webb for her dedicated service leading the human resources department at JCPS as well as her exceptional contributions to the Council’s human resource officer’s community,” said Willie Burroughs, the Council’s director of management services. “Her active involvement in monthly Council job-alike meetings, responsiveness to surveys and queries, presentation at Council conferences, and participation in resource development stands out as exemplary and a model for other human resource leaders in urban school districts.”

“School human resources professionals are the unsung architects of our educational institutions; they build strong foundations by recruiting passionate educators, nurturing a diverse and talented staff, and fostering a culture where every member can thrive,” said Kelly Education President Nicola Soares. “This award celebrates one outstanding individual whose unwavering dedication not only aligns with but amplifies the mission of the Council of Great City Schools, exemplifying how commitment and collaboration can lay the groundwork for educational excellence in even the most challenging times."

Green-Webb received her doctorate in educational leadership and master’s from the University of Louisville. She earned her bachelor's from Grambling State University.

About the Council of the Great City Schools

The Council of the Great City Schools is the only national organization exclusively representing the needs of urban public schools. Composed of 78 large city school districts, its mission is to promote the cause of urban schools and to advocate for inner-city students through legislation, research and media relations. The organization also provides a network for school districts sharing common problems to exchange information, and to collectively address new challenges as they emerge to deliver the best possible education for urban youth. www.cgcs.org

About Kelly Education

Kelly Education powers the future of learning through customized workforce solutions, including hiring and recruiting, business management, professional development, academic, and social-emotional support across the full continuum of education––from early childhood, PK-12, special education, and therapeutic services to higher education, executive search, and beyond. Kelly Education is a business of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce solutions provider that’s always asking what’s next in the world of work. Learn more at kellyeducation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

