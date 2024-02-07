Kaleris Yard Management System Named Category Leader by ABI Research

ATLANTA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a leading provider of supply chain execution and visibility software, was named the overall leader in the Yard Management System Competitive Ranking by technology intelligence expert ABI Research. The research evaluated yard management software for yard operations from a variety of companies, examining the ability to automate manual tasks, deploy across different sizes and types of yards, and deliver high-quality asset tracking, reporting and analytics. Kaleris Yard Management System (YMS) was the highest-performing solution across multiple categories, earning both Top Innovator and Top Implementor rankings, which culminated in the overall leader ranking.



According to ABI Research, approximately 80% of transportation delays occur due to yard inefficiencies, and many companies still rely on manual gate keeping, documentation, and asset tracking.

Kaleris YMS earned the overall leader ranking for its demonstrated ability to automate and optimize yard operations at warehouses, distribution centers, and production plants across multiple industry verticals including retail, consumer goods, food & beverage, automotive, and logistics. Kaleris YMS digitalizes gate activities, trailer movements, dock scheduling, yard tasks and carrier performance. It delivers uniquely differentiated solution capabilities including:

A Real-Time Location System (RTLS) to enable live visibility and tracking of assets on-site

An Enterprise Visibility Suite to eliminate detention and demurrage charges across multiple sites

Robust API capabilities to connect and extend the value of adjacent TMS, WMS, and ERP solutions

Extensive analytics and performance metrics to identify and quickly resolve exceptions.

“Our customers rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical yard management software to solve tough transportation and supply chain challenges,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. “We are honored to have Kaleris YMS recognized for the innovation and value we deliver to our customers.”

Kaleris YMS is a scalable enterprise solution with configuration flexibility to manage single locations, multi-site campuses, and complex deployments covering all locations in a network. Kaleris YMS implementation agility and experienced professional services team enable rapid deployment, precise solution configuration, and ongoing support to ensure rapid return on investment and customer success.

In addition to Kaleris YMS, many of the world's largest brands rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical supply chain execution solutions for inland depots, marine terminal operations, rail transportation management, ocean carrier and vessel performance, and maintenance and repair of railcars, containers, and chassis.

For a complimentary copy of the ABI Research Yard Management System Competitive Ranking, visit https://kaleris.com/insights/kaleris-ranked-number-one-for-yard-management-copy.



About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions. Many of the world’s largest brands rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical technology for yard management, terminal operations, transportation management, maintenance and repair operations, and ocean carrier and vessel solutions. By consolidating supply chain execution software assets across major nodes and modes, we address the dark spots and data gaps that cause friction and inefficiency in the global supply chain. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com.

