Century Aluminum Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement

CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report fourth quarter 2023 earnings on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.



The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.