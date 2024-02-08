Temenos achieves market-leading Net Promoter Score highlighting trusted status and customer success

GENEVA, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has achieved a market-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +54 following a survey of over 900 customer contacts. NPS, an industry standard KPI, measures the propensity of customers to promote Temenos to prospective customers. The score is reflective of Temenos’ status as the most trusted banking platform provider and leading position in the industry driving customer success and business growth.



Trust in Temenos is built on its experience working with 3,000 banking clients, from more than 150 countries, across all segments from the very largest banks to the nimblest new challengers, helping them gain business agility and launch products faster, deliver outstanding customer experiences and scale efficiently. Banks are putting their trust in Temenos to run their mission critical business as its banking platform has proven its robustness and resilience over the years.

By delivering tangible business value, Temenos continues to grow and lead the industry, with major new customer wins in 2023 including a top-30 US bank for core modernization in the cloud, a top 20 US regional bank for core banking in its UK commercial banking operations, and the largest non-bank global B2B payments provider selecting Temenos to modernize its payments infrastructure in the cloud to name but a few.

According to the NPS survey, one of the key factors driving customers to recommend Temenos to others is its product capabilities, which have been further enhanced in the past year with innovative product developments such as the launch of Temenos Enterprise Services. These end-to-end SaaS services for retail, business and corporate banking come with over 120 pre-packaged banking products and 700 pre-configured APIs, enabling banks to deploy software solutions in just 24 hours and significantly reduce modernization costs, complexity and risk while accelerating time to value. Temenos also recently announced Leap, a new AI-powered offering that helps customers to modernize faster and to seamlessly and quickly move to the latest cloud-native Temenos technology.

Andreas Andreades, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, said: “We continue to invest relentlessly in our cloud-native banking platform with its single code and configuration base whether this is in core, payments or digital. This means that all banks, regardless of size and segment, can take advantage of our platform now and into the future. Our consistent strategy and focus on the banking industry has allowed us to grow our customer base to 3000 banking clients, deliver sustainable growth and profitability and be recognised by industry analysts and benchmarks as the leading banking technology provider. This impressive NPS result reflects the trust and loyalty that customers have towards Temenos and the market leadership we have built and developed over the last 30 years and for this I would like to thank them.”

As well as generating valuable feedback from Temenos clients, the NPS survey also resulted in the planting of 650 trees as part of an ESG initiative linked to customer participation in the survey. This is part of Temenos’ wider commitment to sustainability as reflected in its position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

Temenos is consistently ranked the #1 best-selling banking software and was named the market leader across eight categories in the IBS Sales League Table 2023, including core banking, digital and payments. Temenos was also recognized by Omdia as a market leader in Cloud-based Core Banking and Digital Banking Platforms in 2023, as well as receiving an investment grade rating from Fitch Ratings, with a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’ with a stable outlook, and a senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB’.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leading open platform for composable banking, creating opportunities for over 1.2 billion people around the world every day. We serve 3000 banks from the largest to challengers and community banks in 150+ countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. The Temenos open platform helps our top-performing clients achieve return on equity three times the industry average and cost-to-income ratios half the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.