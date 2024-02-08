Parsons Wins $48M Task Order for Army Command-and-Control System Integration

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was awarded a $48 million task order on the U.S. Army’s Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) contract to support the software development lifecycle for command and control applications. The new contract will have a one-year base period with two one-year option periods and expands the company’s support to the U.S. Army’s RS3 mission.



“Our broad experience with systems and technology integration will be leveraged to support real-time situational awareness and decision support for the U.S. Army across the all-domain battlespace,” said Mike Kushin, president, Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. “For decades, our innovation has provided the critical interoperability, information assurance, training, and support, to deliver information across systems and echelons to get the right data to the right place at the right time.”

Through this contract, Parsons will develop software that provides warfighters with capabilities that enable tactical decision-making, planning, rehearsal, and execution management. The development and integration of these software systems are used by the Army as part of the Common Operating Environment (COE).

The Army’s COE aims to create a simple, intuitive, and integrated common operating picture. Its framework provides standards and processes intended to establish a common foundation of shared components across key systems to maximize interoperability and enable sharing of information across systems and echelons and addresses the historical problem in which various computing environments and warfighting functions operate within multiple stove-piped systems.

